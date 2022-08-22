The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is continuing to monitor the St. Croix refinery, where stored fuel has been smoldering for weeks and a fire broke out Sunday.

“EPA is concerned about the smoldering pile and the recent conveyor belt fire, and we are in active discussion with the U.S. Virgin Islands’ Department of Natural and Environmental Resources and the facility itself to gather more information and determine appropriate next steps, including what direct assistance from EPA may be needed,” according to a statement provided to The Daily News Monday by EPA spokesman John Senn.

