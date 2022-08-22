The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is continuing to monitor the St. Croix refinery, where stored fuel has been smoldering for weeks and a fire broke out Sunday.
“EPA is concerned about the smoldering pile and the recent conveyor belt fire, and we are in active discussion with the U.S. Virgin Islands’ Department of Natural and Environmental Resources and the facility itself to gather more information and determine appropriate next steps, including what direct assistance from EPA may be needed,” according to a statement provided to The Daily News Monday by EPA spokesman John Senn.
“EPA remains committed to ensuring that the facility is run in a manner that complies with environmental regulations,” according to the statement.
The EPA on Thursday sent a letter to the refinery’s new owner, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, asking for detailed information about the pile of petroleum coke that’s been smoldering since Aug. 4.
Company representatives, who have promised a tour of the refinery, have not responded to questions from The Daily News about how much coke was leftover after former owner Limetree Bay went bankrupt in 2021, and how long the smoldering might continue.
The company also has not responded to questions about whether the fire that started Sunday has been fully extinguished.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. responded to questions from The Daily News on Monday.
“My understanding is the fire was contained a couple of hours after it started,” Motta said in a text message. “The refinery operation’s impact on local residents is our chief concern and priority when an incident occurs. I do not have any reports at this moment of any adverse impact to residents as a result of this weekend’s fire.”
Residents, according to Senn’s statement, can essentially contact the EPA directly.
“EPA’s public hotline to register concerns about this facility remains active. People with concerns should call 866-462-4789,” Senn said in the statement.
