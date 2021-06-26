The Environmental Protection Agency sent a letter to the Limetree Bay refinery Thursday reminding the company that all operations at the facility should have already stopped and workers cannot purge gases or do any other activity “without EPA’s prior written consent.”
The EPA is currently operating five air monitors around the refinery, after a series of problems caused the troubled refinery to spray oil and gases over farms and homes on the west end of St. Croix.
The agency said it will cease air monitoring Tuesday, because the refinery has announced that it will remain shut down indefinitely due to financial problems.
That prompted a response from a coalition of citizens — Sommer Sibilly-Brown, executive director of the V.I. Good Food Coalition; Frandelle Gerard, executive director of Crucian Heritage and Nature Tourism; Jennifer Valiulis, executive director of St. Croix Environmental Association; and David Bond, associate director of the Center for the Advancement of Public Action at Bennington College in Vermont — who called on the EPA to “be fully present on site during the entire shutdown operation.”
But according to the EPA, Limetree shouldn’t be conducting operations of any kind, because the refinery doesn’t have a functioning flare and remains under an emergency shutdown order.
Limetree Bay did not respond to questions Friday from The Daily News.
Robert Buettner, chief of air compliance for EPA Region 2, sent a letter Thursday afternoon to Limetree Bay CEO Jeffrey Rinker, refinery general manager Neil Morgan and senior Vice President Jeff Hersperger.
Buettner wrote that according to news reports “and Limetree’s own recent news statement,” the refinery plans to purge gases from all units and remove residual oil and products in the lines to prepare for an extended shutdown.
“Our assumption is that such purging would require the use of a flare,” but the EPA has “significant concerns as to whether flare #8 can be operated in a manner that would be in compliance with the Clean Air Act and avoid causing an imminent and substantial endangerment to human health, welfare or the environment. It is also our understanding that no other flare at the refinery is operable,” Buettner wrote.
The EPA issued an emergency shutdown order on May 14, requiring Limetree to “cease refinery operations” after the repeated flares and oil sprays contaminated residents’ drinking water and food crops.
“We consider the turning off of flare #8 to have been part of the process of ceasing refinery operations, and would consider turning flare #8 back on to be commencing operation of [a] refinery process unit,” within the meaning of the shutdown order, Buettner wrote.
The final incident at the refinery occurred on May 12, and based on photos and observations of flare #8, “EPA has very strong concerns about the condition of the flare.”
Prior to any use of the flare, the EPA is requiring an “audit” of the flare system to “ensure it can operate in a compliant manner that does not cause additional endangerment.”
The refinery is forbidden from using any flare “without EPA’s prior written consent,” and should not restart flare #8 before five ambient air monitors for sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide have been installed and are operational, according to the EPA.
“EPA would like to better understand what Limetree’s plans are to purge its system, and whether Limetree sees any immediate technical urgency for doing so. Our assumption is that the purging process can wait until the air monitors referred to above are operating and EPA has agreed that flare #8 can be operated in a safe manner,” Buettner wrote.
The EPA asked for a response from Limetree by Monday.
Meanwhile, hundreds of refinery workers are facing unemployment as hopes for a speedy restart dwindle. The V.I. Labor Department hosted a “rapid response event” Friday for refinery employees affected by the layoffs.