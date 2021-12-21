An attorney for St. Croix Energy says the group of investors could restart Limetree Bay refinery without first seeking approval from the Environmental Protection Agency, but the EPA says any restart efforts would need to begin with permission from the federal government.
St. Croix Energy is currently the back-up bidder behind Jamaica-based West Indies Petroleum, according to a filing by Limetree Bay refinery attorney Elizabeth Green in the U.S. District Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
In an objection filed Sunday, St. Croix Energy contends that its bid was a higher or otherwise better bid for several reasons, arguing that it could “immediately begin the process of restarting the refinery using the debtors’ existing permits,” which do not require EPA consent to transfer, and the West Indies bid still requires regulatory approvals.
But in a letter to St. Croix Energy on Nov. 23, the EPA advised that the refinery’s new owner “will need to engage with EPA Region 2 regarding environmental compliance and permitting issues prior to the start-up of any operations at the refinery,” and engage with the EPA and Justice Department with regard to a Clean Air Act consent decree relating to the facility.
In response to questions from The Daily News, St. Croix Energy attorney Gregg Galardi said Monday that “EPA approval is needed later in the process, not at the first phase of the start-up and we would be using the debtors permits.”
EPA spokesman Elias Rodriguez responded that “our letters stand,” including a previous Sept. 24 letter to all potential refinery purchasers.
“EPA provided this letter to potential buyers of the Limetree Bay Refinery in an attempt to provide a common base of information for all potential bidders and minimize the risk of misunderstanding or surprise,” Rodriguez wrote in an email.
In the Nov. 23 letter, the EPA “acknowledged receipt of a November 10, 2021 revised proposal of St. Croix Energy LLP (SCE) for the ‘restart’ of certain operations at the Limetree Bay Refinery and responded to SCE’s reaction to the proposal,” Rodriguez said.
“As we stated in our Nov. 23 letter, if St. Croix Energy is the purchaser, it will need to engage with EPA regarding environmental compliance and permitting issues prior to the start-up of any operations at the refinery,” he added.
St. Croix Energy won the first auction with a bid of $20 million cash, plus professional fees of the debtor through a transitional services agreement which would have had the debtors operate the refinery on behalf of SCE.
But, at Limetree’s request, Judge David Jones reopened the auction to allow a new $30 million cash bid from West Indies Petroleum, which grew to $62 million by the close of the auction Saturday.
If the sale does not close by Jan. 21, back-up-bidder St. Croix Energy will acquire “substantially all” the refinery’s assets for $57 million, according to the notice filed by Green.
The refinery had previously shut down in 2012 after years of economic troubles were compounded by violations of the Clean Air Act. The brief but disastrous restart in February resulted in several environmental contamination incidents that left at least 1,200 nearby homes coated in oil particles and the layoff of hundreds of refinery employees and contractors.