The Environmental Protection Agency is still investigating a flare at Limetree Bay refinery last month that coated Clifton Hill homes and vehicles in oil droplets, and contaminated dozens of cisterns.
Nearly a year before that flare, as the St. Croix refinery geared up for the restart in May 2020, Limetree Bay apologized to area residents for loud “steam blows” that went on for weeks.
In December, many residents were alarmed by a giant plume of steam that appeared to envelope a large part of the plant. Limetree blamed a “minor refinery upset” in a vacuum distillation tower for the plume.
The company indicated that flare activity and noise will return to normal as soon as the refinery startup is complete.
But just four days after the restart, the Feb. 4 flare sprayed oil across homes, gardens, and vehicles — despite the company’s reassurances that the refinery’s issues had been resolved.
The oily droplets coated homes in Clifton Hill, contaminating at least 63 cisterns and further stoking residents’ fears about the facility’s threat to public health.
Limetree Bay spokeswoman Erica Parsons has not responded to repeated questions about the flare from The Daily News.
A month after the flare, Limetree Bay finally publicly acknowledged the event in a statement issued on March 3, which gave only vague details.
The company claimed that “all applicable regulatory agencies were notified at the time of the incident, and Limetree continues to work with both local and federal agency partners to ensure the continued safety of its personnel, the public and environment.”
But in response to questions from The Daily News, EPA spokesman Elias Rodriguez confirmed on March 12 that Limetree officials did not contact any federal agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, which is the “designated Federal On-Scene Coordinator for the coastal zone.”
Limetree “did not report the incident to the National Response Center and that the USCG did not respond in this case,” and the EPA was not notified of the flare, Rodriguez said.
Limetree officials did inform the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources, but DPNR did not inform the community.
The EPA provided The Daily News with a copy of a March 3 letter from Robert Weldzius, Limetree Bay Refining LLC senior vice president of operations, to Austin Callwood, director of DPNR’s division of environmental protection, which provided additional details about the flare.
According to the letter, Limetree initially believed that “emissions were believed to have been contained within the refinery,” but soon began to receive complaints for residents about oil droplets covering their homes and cars.
Limetree has been dispatching workers to disconnect residents’ cisterns and provide bottled water to affected families, Weldzius wrote.
As of March 3, “213 residences were contacted/inspected,” 208 cars were washed, 135 cisterns were sampled — of which, 63 have tested positive for oil as of March 3, and 58 tested clean — and 134 roofs were cleaned, according to the letter.
It also noted that 15 cisterns have been cleaned, and “2 residents so far declined to have theirs cleaned.” Weldzius wrote that “additional miscellaneous accommodations were made like cleaning of solar panels, replacement of fish ponds, cleaning of sheds, etc.”
EPA spokesman John Senn told The Daily News on Thursday that “in terms of the flaring incident, the EPA has reached out to the USVI DPNR and is still looking into the incident.”
The EPA also announced Thursday that it was withdrawing a “plantwide applicability limit” permit for Limetree Bay, and Senn said the permit withdrawal and an EPA investigation into the Feb. 4 flare are “completely separate issues.”
DPNR spokesman Jamal Nielsen has not responded to questions from The Daily News about why DPNR did not immediately notify the public about the flare.