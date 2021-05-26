The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s new air monitors on St. Croix are located at the five sites where the refinery had previously maintained air monitoring equipment, and it’s unclear when Limetree Bay will take over responsibility for testing air quality at the sites.
The EPA recently brought in the equipment on an emergency basis to try to determine the source of gaseous odors that have been intermittently plaguing residents for weeks.
“When HOVENSA operated the refinery prior to 2011, it was required to perform air monitoring at off-site locations. As a consequence, five ‘fixed monitoring’ locations were established based on air modeling results available at that time,” said EPA spokesman Elias Rodriguez.
The monitoring equipment was not maintained after the refinery shut down a decade ago, and the inoperable machinery should have been replaced before the refinery restarted operations in February, according to the EPA.
Limetree Bay refinery officials, however, claim they were not specifically required to do air monitoring at the time of the restart, and the parties remain in dispute.
“The Limetree facility has agreed to begin off-site air monitoring; however, it will take some time for the facility to bring monitoring equipment online,” Rodriguez said in an email Tuesday.
In early May, the EPA decided it was “prudent” for the agency to conduct its own monitoring and “secured access to the five HOVENSA ‘fixed monitoring’ locations,” Rodriguez said.
The EPA has deployed two types of monitors that measure sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide around the refinery, and it’s unclear how long they will remain.
“These monitors are not the same as the federal reference monitors required to determine whether a federal air standard is being met. Limetree Bay has committed to again operating the federal reference monitors for SO2,” or sulfur dioxide, according to the EPA.
Rodriguez said that at some point, Limetree will put its own air monitors at the five sites.
Limetree Bay spokeswoman Erica Parsons did not respond to questions from The Daily News about whether there is a timeline for installation of monitors, and what specific chemicals the company will be testing for.
St. Croix resident and engineer Eric Douglas, who worked at the refinery in the 1990s, said Monday the locations of the air monitoring sites haven’t changed in decades, and should be updated.
Douglas said he reached out to the EPA and was told the sites were chosen because the infrastructure was already in place to quickly set up the monitoring equipment, and Rodriguez said Tuesday that “these locations were secure and had access to electricity.”
“It had nothing to do with science, it had to do with the fact that OK, this is where HOVENSA used to have the monitoring stations, there is electricity right there to hook up the analyzers,” Douglas said. “They simply put them where they are because that’s where they were before.”
Douglas said new air dispersion modeling should be performed to see if the monitors should be moved further west, closer to where residents have been complaining about noxious odors.
Rodriguez said Tuesday that remains a possibility, and “additional air modeling may be performed by EPA to evaluate the locations of air monitoring stations.”
For more information about the EPA’s air monitoring program around Limetree Bay refinery, visit epa.gov/vi/monitoring-air-near-limetree-bay.