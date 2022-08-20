The Environmental Protection Agency has given the new owner of St. Croix’s refinery 14 days to provide information about a pile of petroleum coke that was found smoldering on Aug. 4.
The EPA is seeking answers from Port Hamilton Refining & Transportation about the cause and response to the incident — which may still be ongoing, according to a letter and formal request for information sent to the company Thursday by Douglas Kodoma, chief of Response and Prevention for EPA Region 2.
The letter, “seeks your cooperation in providing information and documents relating to an incident which occurred, and may still be occurring, at or from the One Estate Hope refinery facility located in St. Croix,” on Aug. 4.
According to the letter, the EPA “is currently investigating the source, extent, and nature of the release of emissions from a smoldering coke pile at the Facility.”
Further, it noted that Port Hamilton reported the incident in a press release on Aug. 7, which “described a smoldering pile of petroleum coke, and a needed response. Hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants which may have been released or continue to be released, in emissions from this smoldering pile, include, but may not be limited to, sulfur dioxide.”
The Aug. 7 statement, released by Port Hamilton’s vice-president and managing director, Fermin Rodriguez, stated that since the alarm went off, “water has been applied 24 hours a day and the temperature readings inside the coke dome are being monitored to ensure entry by personnel is safe. A team of 25 personnel are assigned to the Coke Dome at the site, including specialized emergency response personnel.”
Rodriguez explained that petroleum coke is a solid fuel resembling charcoal, that can smolder when stored, “releasing heat without fire.”
“Port Hamilton continues to monitor the air near the coke dome and at the fence line of the facility and has not detected any air quality health impacts,” he said at the time, adding that “Port Hamilton is communicating with the Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and sharing routine updates.”
Neither Rodriguez nor Port Hamilton principal Charles Chambers have responded to any questions from The Daily News about the smoldering pile of coke.
The material was leftover from the brief but disastrous 2021 restart under former owners Limetree Bay Refinery, which resulted in an emergency shutdown by the EPA after surrounding neighborhoods were repeatedly sprayed with oil mist and noxious gas.
Fermin and Chambers told senators at a committee hearing in July that Port Hamilton intends to restart the refinery in less than a year, and would provide a list of Port Hamilton’s owners and investors.
At the time, Teri Helenese, who identified herself as an “independent consultant for communications” and “independent consultant” to Chambers and the Office of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., respectively, told The Daily News via email that “PHRT is organizing a face-to-face refinery tour.”
“The media, senators, and other government officials will be invited. Mr. Chambers will answer all questions at that time,” she wrote. “The date and time of the tour is being actively negotiated among PHRT now.”
The company, however, has not responded to subsequent questions about the tour.
According to Thursday’s EPA letter, the agency is requesting a detailed status update.
The EPA “has broad information gathering authority” under federal law, and “the letter seeks responses to 26 specific questions, including basic facts about the company’s name and ownership, to detailed explanations of emergency procedures, and whether they are being followed by refinery staff.”
