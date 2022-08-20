Senate to discuss refinery's future

The new owners of the shuttered Limetree Bay refinery on St. Croix say they will answer questions during an as yet unscheduled tour of the refinery.

 Daily News File Photo

The Environmental Protection Agency has given the new owner of St. Croix’s refinery 14 days to provide information about a pile of petroleum coke that was found smoldering on Aug. 4.

The EPA is seeking answers from Port Hamilton Refining & Transportation about the cause and response to the incident — which may still be ongoing, according to a letter and formal request for information sent to the company Thursday by Douglas Kodoma, chief of Response and Prevention for EPA Region 2.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.