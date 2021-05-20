The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has added air monitoring information to its website about Limetree Bay refinery’s Clean Air Act violations, and a group of St. Croix residents affected by the recent oil sprays and dangerous gas releases filed a class action lawsuit Wednesday.
The EPA has enhanced the website created specifically for information about air monitoring around Limetree Bay, and it now includes charts showing values for sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide.
EPA experts are currently monitoring for the gases “at strategically fixed sampling stations,” according to spokesman Elias Rodriguez. “EPA will work to ensure that monitoring data is provided to the appropriate health experts for interpretation of any potential health impacts and distribution of that information to the public.
“These data and other information that EPA is gathering will help inform the Agency’s work as it assesses the situation at this facility and determines any additional steps needed to protect public health and the environment.”
The EPA will report the air monitoring news publicly on the website under the section, “Data from EPA,” and the information “is also being conveyed to the V.I. government,” according to Rodriguez.
According to several speakers at an online town hall forum on May 13, the Virgin Islands government has failed to adequately include the public in its handling of the ongoing environmental and public health crisis.
The refinery’s problems began three days after operations restarted in February.
But according to Deanna James, president of the St. Croix Foundation for Community Development, many Crucians were unaware that the refinery had sprayed a mist of oil over the Clifton Hill neighborhood on Feb. 4 until they read about it in news reports weeks later. “We were all quietly waiting for someone, anyone, to do what we’re doing tonight,” she said during the May 13 online town hall meeting. “No one stepped up to the plate.”
James said community organizers decided to hold their own public forum to discuss the fact that people have “suffered and endured incredible hardships over the last several months.”
Limetree Bay officials declined an invitation to participate.
Residents have been left unable to drink water from their own cisterns because they are contaminated with oil sprayed from the refinery, and hundreds have complained of headaches, difficulty breathing, and other health symptoms as a result of the noxious stenches plaguing the west end of St. Croix.
The people of St. Croix must “demand responsive, courageous leadership,” James said, and “open forums like this should be a natural reflex for real leaders during times of crisis.”
Senators could choose to subpoena Limetree Bay officials to testify at an open committee hearing, where members of the public could hear directly from those responsible for the refinery’s operations.
Instead, 12 senators met privately with Limetree Bay officials in a closed-door, invitation-only meeting at the refinery Tuesday, where company representatives generally denied responsibility for the odors and said they’re providing water to families affected by the oil sprays.
The public was not allowed to attend the hearing, and while two representatives from the media were allowed into the room, Limetree Bay spokeswoman Erica Parsons said that photos, video, and audio recording was prohibited.
On Wednesday, attorneys Vincent Colianni and Warren Burns filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of a group of residents who say they were affected.
Plaintiffs are seeking a court order that would force Limetree Bay to pay for a medical monitoring program “whereby they and others like them who were exposed can receive routine medical testing and physician-visits to ensure that their health does not suffer as a result of Limetree’s actions.”
For more information about the EPA’s air monitoring program around Limetree Bay refinery, visit epa.gov/vi/monitoring-air-near-limetree-bay