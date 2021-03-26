The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has withdrawn its “plantwide applicability limit” or PAL permit for Limetree Bay, but the refinery and fuel storage facility will not be required to shut down while the federal government reviews Limetree’s obligations under the Clean Air Act.
“Withdrawing this permit will allow EPA to reassess what measures are required at the Limetree facility to safeguard the health of local communities in the Virgin Islands, while providing regulatory certainty to the company,” EPA acting Regional Administrator Walter Mugdan said in a statement released Thursday.
“Today’s decision exemplifies good governance and EPA’s commitment to addressing critical environmental justice and economic concerns in the Virgin Islands with a broad range of stakeholders.”
Limetree Bay spokeswoman Erica Parsons issued a statement after the EPA’s announcement Thursday noting that while the company is “disappointed in the EPA’s decision and believe it is inconsistent with the agency’s previous commitments, it is important to note that the PAL does not affect our current operations.
“Rather, it would have streamlined the permitting process for potential future investment in the refinery to allow Limetree to more quickly respond to market and customer demands, while also imposing tighter emissions limits than our current operating permits,” she said.
Trump-era permit approval
Shortly before officially restarting the refinery on Feb. 1, Limetree Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Rinker excitedly touted the refinery’s ability to process more than 200,000 barrels of crude oil and other feedstocks per day, and its potential to boost the local economy, with original projections showing about 700 full-time jobs.
However, four environmental groups — the St. Croix Environmental Association, Center for Biological Diversity, Natural Resources Defence Council and Sierra Club — filed a legal appeal of the EPA’s permit just days after the restart, citing lax pollution standards and the refinery’s potential to be an “environmental monster.”
The appeal pointed to how the refinery was shut down — under its former owner HOVENSA — in 2012 after a series of oil spills and air pollution releases prompted the EPA to issue a $5.4 million fine and order new pollution controls.
The group claimed ArcLight Capital Partners, the former principal investor in the refinery’s ownership group of Limetree Bay Ventures, has ties to former President Donald Trump, whose administration helped fast-track approval to reopen this facility.
The EPA granted a PAL permit on Dec. 2, 2020, but “it never became effective under EPA regulations due to the timely appeals that were filed with EPA’s Environmental Appeals Board by a consortium of environmental and community groups as well as Limetree Bay itself,” according to the announcement issued Thursday by EPA spokesman John Senn. “In their appeals, both sides asked that the permit be sent back to EPA so the Agency could consider their objections to the permit.”
Thursday’s announcement further noted that the “EPA is reconsidering the PAL permit in light of information received during the permitting process and President Biden’s executive orders that federal agencies review environmental actions taken during the previous administration.
“EPA will undertake a thoughtful, timely, technical and legal review of the regulatory requirements applicable to the facility under the Clean Air Act that will engage a broad range of stakeholders,” the release stated, noting that “a plantwide applicability limit is an annual emission limit that allows the facility additional flexibility to make changes in operation or equipment as long as it limits emission increases below levels that trigger new major source permit requirements.”
Limetree to still operate
According to the EPA, a Clean Air Act PAL permit like the one issued to Limetree Bay “gives a regulated entity some flexibility for how it manages air pollution emissions from modifications at a permitted facility.”
“The result of the withdrawal is that Limetree Bay, at this time, will not be afforded the operational flexibilities provided by the PAL provisions of EPA’s Prevention of Significant Deterioration regulations under the Clean Air Act,” the news release stated.
Further, “EPA’s withdrawal of the PAL permit does not affect Limetree Bay’s obligation to comply with existing Clean Air Act requirements, including multiple federal pollution control standards under the New Source Performance Standard and National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants programs and various PSD permits issued by EPA.”
The statement also noted that “Limetree also has ongoing obligations under permits issued by the U.S. Virgin Islands. The facility is also subject to a Clean Air Act consent decree” and that by withdrawing the PAL Thursday, the “EPA can consult with the affected parties, reassess the permit, and review the legal requirements applicable to the facility under the Clean Air Act” outside of the Environmental Appeals Board process.
Territory’s responseGov. Albert Bryan Jr. in a statement Thursday night, acknowledged that while the Limetree deal was negotiated under former Gov. Kenneth Mapp’s administration, work to restart the refinery only began this year and that local officials have been monitoring its progress.
Bryan also confirmed that while the PAL was withdrawn work will not cease at Limetree.
“Rather, the withdrawal of this permit is part of a larger effort of the Biden Administration to review the environmental actions of the prior Trump administration and subjects this particular permit to another round of review,” Bryan said.
“This additional review and scrutiny provides a greater opportunity to ensure that the health of our local community, particularly our community in St. Croix, is protected.”
The governor said his administration and Limetree welcomes the “additional review and will work with the new administration to make sure that our people and environment are protected and that proper regulatory requirements are in place for Limetree’s use and planned use of the facility.”
Limetree Bay entities
According to the EPA, Limetree Bay Terminals and Limetree Bay Refining facility “is a complex, integrated petroleum refinery” consisting of “refinery process units and various supporting operations including sulfur recovery plants, steam and electric power generation via boilers and gas turbine cogeneration units, wastewater treatment, and a marine terminal.”
The former HOVENSA facility was once one of the largest oil refineries in the world, with a peak production capacity of 650,000 barrels per day. But after the federal government found the refinery had violated Clean Air Act requirements, HOVENSA agreed in 2011 to pay civil penalties of more than $5.3 million and spend more than $700 million implementing new pollution controls in the next 10 years as part of a federal consent decree.
Later that year, HOVENSA reported elevated levels of ammonia and hydrogen cyanide — a compound that can cause serious health problems in concentrated amounts — and the EPA filed an administrative order in response to 12 chemical releases dating back to Oct. 28, 2009.
As public outrage and the frequency of the releases increased, EPA began taking a closer look at HOVENSA’s operations and sending personnel to the territory to conduct emergency responses alongside local agencies. HOVENSA ceased refining oil in January 2012 but continued operating a petroleum storage terminal. The loss of jobs dealt a devastating blow to St. Croix’s economy, as HOVENSA was then the largest employer in the territory with more than 2,000 employees.
Negotiations over the future of the facility continued for years, and debate over a revenue-sharing agreement between the V.I. government and Limetree Bay Ventures dominated legislative discussion over the summer of 2018. Legislators approved the revenue sharing agreement — potentially worth up to $600 million in government revenues — in the early morning hours of July 26, 2018.
The reopening was plagued by further delays, and according to a report from Reuters, normal operations were slated to begin in mid-January.
A series of setbacks, from corroded pipes to the COVID-19 pandemic, delayed the startup and left fuel supplier BP threatening to leave its 2018 agreement to supply up to 200,000 barrels per day of crude oil.