Attorneys for the co-executors of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate have filed an 18-page response to V.I. Attorney General Denise George’s recent emergency motion to lift a stay on proceedings in the V.I. government’s civil lawsuit against Epstein’s associates.
Within two weeks of the court-ordered stay, the Attorney General’s Office, “concocted a faux emergency, disregarded its procedural obligations, and filed a legally meritless, factually misleading, and inflammatory motion to take discovery of Co-Executors Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn,” according to the response filed Monday by attorney Christopher Kroblin, who is representing Indyke, and Gordon Rhea, who is representing Kahn.
Indyke and Kahn were long-time lawyers for Epstein, and are named as defendants in George’s complaint, which was filed against Epstein’s estate in 2020 pursuant to the Criminally Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or CICO, which claims they and others conspired to use the Economic Development Commission’s tax benefit program to defraud the government “of $80.5 million in unearned tax benefits through Defendant Southern Trust Company.”
A wealthy sex offender, Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex crimes. His estate was initially valued at over $600 million.
A judge ordered a stay in the CICO case to facilitate mediation on July 7, but Chief Deputy V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs filed an emergency motion to lift the stay on July 22, claiming Kahn and Indyke moved $13 million into newly created trust accounts for their own benefit.
In the response filed Monday, the co-executors’ attorneys argue that George filed a criminal activity lien on the trust in question in July 2021, “demonstrating that the Government has been focused on this trust for at least a year,” and there is no emergency need to take discovery.
The response cites the July 7 order staying all filings in the case, other than emergency motions, to October, and argued that the government’s motion is “anything but an emergency,” according to the response.
The co-executors’ attorneys argued that the parties have been “very close to resolving this litigation for months,” and they are seeking to lift the remaining criminal activity liens the Attorney General placed on the estate.
According to the response, the government’s goal is to “further to punish Defendants for not kowtowing to its demands in settlement negotiations, which the Government improperly and misleadingly characterize in their Motion. The Government’s Motion should be stricken from the record, and the Government should be sanctioned for its misconduct unless it withdraws the Motion voluntarily.”
The government’s motion also “offers the old and tired argument” that the Estate’s value has dropped by 75% in two years, “but that same argument was made at the March 9, 2022 conference and rebutted by Defendants’ counsel,” according to the co-executors’ response, which notes that a Special Master is also overseeing the estate’s expenses.
“As Defendants’ counsel explained then, the decrease in the Estate’s value was primarily the result of payments of approximately $180 million in estate and income taxes and $150 million to victims of Epstein’s abuse. All other expenses have been reviewed and approved by the Government,” according to the response.
Rhea in a statement to The Daily News said that “Attorney General George’s interference in the Co-Executors’ orderly administration of the Estate – which at one point even included her lone objection to the Estate’s formation and funding of the widely acclaimed Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program – is both unnecessary and a waste of the USVI taxpayers’ money.”
He added that “the Co-Executors will continue to abide by their duties to carefully and faithfully administer the Estate, and will resist the Attorney General’s efforts to secure a tactical or litigation advantage at the expense of legitimate claimants and creditors of the Estate.”
George could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.