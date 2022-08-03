Attorneys for the co-executors of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate have filed an 18-page response to V.I. Attorney General Denise George’s recent emergency motion to lift a stay on proceedings in the V.I. government’s civil lawsuit against Epstein’s associates.

Within two weeks of the court-ordered stay, the Attorney General’s Office, “concocted a faux emergency, disregarded its procedural obligations, and filed a legally meritless, factually misleading, and inflammatory motion to take discovery of Co-Executors Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn,” according to the response filed Monday by attorney Christopher Kroblin, who is representing Indyke, and Gordon Rhea, who is representing Kahn.

