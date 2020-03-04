File photo by ASSOCIATED PRESS V.I. officials plan to return to Little St. James, above, and Great St. James to investigate the status of construction projects on the islands, which are now part of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.
Epstein’s Palm Beach home is valued at $13.6 million.
Jeffrey Epstein’s estate is now valued at more than $636 million, according to a new and heavily redacted 100-page inventory.
In addition, the new inventory filed Friday in V.I. Superior Court still does not include the value of numerous assets, including artwork, collectibles, furnishings, jewelry and watches, which have yet to be appraised.
