Jeffrey Epstein’s estate is now valued at more than $636 million, according to a new and heavily redacted 100-page inventory.

In addition, the new inventory filed Friday in V.I. Superior Court still does not include the value of numerous assets, including artwork, collectibles, furnishings, jewelry and watches, which have yet to be appraised.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.