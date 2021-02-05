Victims of the late and disgraced Jeffrey Epstein will have to wait a bit longer for compensation as the financier’s estate runs short of cash.
According to a statement Thursday, compensation offers from the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program were suspended until after the March 25 claims filing deadline, or until such time that program administrator, Jordana Feldman, feels certain that eligible claims can be “timely and fully funded and paid.”
The decision was prompted by Epstein’s estate, which informed Feldman on Wednesday that it did not have sufficient liquidity to satisfy the most recent request for replenishment and that it could not predict when additional liquidity would be secured. The estate advised the program that it is working to secure additional liquidity and that it is committed to paying all eligible claims.
The program will continue to accept claim filings, review claims and hold meetings with claimants so that it will be prepared to resume the issuance of compensation determination offers as soon as practicable, according to the statement.
“Although I sincerely regret having to take this action, I have concluded that it is necessary to protect the interests of eligible claimants who have not yet resolved their claims through the program,” Feldman said.
“Issuing a compensation offer that cannot be timely and fully funded and paid, consistent with the way the program has operated to date, would compromise claimants’ interests and the guiding principles of the program. I remain deeply committed to ensuring that the program continues to operate with transparency and integrity, and that all eligible claimants receive the compensation and validation they deserve.”
The Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program was launched in June to provide compensation to victims and resolve their sexual abuse claims against Epstein and his estate. To date, the program has received more than 150 claims and has paid out over $50 million to eligible claimants, according to the statement.
Under the program’s protocol, the Epstein Estate agreed to “pay all eligible claims based on the administrator’s determination” and represented that sufficient assets and liquidity existed to pay all claims. When the available funds for claim payments fall below a designated threshold amount, the Estate is required to promptly replenish the funds in order to ensure continuity of operations and certainty of funding to pay claims, the statement continued.
On Thursday, V.I. Attorney General Denise George released a statement on the announcement, stating her “worst fears have been realized.”
“The estate has found its way to pay for lawyers, landscaping and helicopter fees, but not the brave women who have stepped forward to participate in the compensation fund,” she said. “It is, unconscionably, another promise made and broken by Epstein and now, his estate.”
George said the estate breached its agreement, entered into with the V.I. government and counsel for victims, and approved by the Probate Court of the Virgin Islands.
As such, her office filed an emergency motion Thursday with the Probate Court requesting it also suspend all payments and sales of assets by the co-executors, “so that steps can be taken to preserve and protect the estate’s assets and prevent an event like this from recurring,” the statement read.