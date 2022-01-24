ST. THOMAS — A small graveyard tucked on a hillside behind the Paragon Building in Estate Thomas has a storied past, just like the family who owns it — the Lockharts.
Attorney George Dudley Jr. told The Daily News that his great grandfather, Alfred Harris Lockhart, purchased the property 100 years ago.
When the Lockhart patriarch bought the property, there were two burial sites already existing on the hillside, according to Dudley.
“My great grandfather was a practical person and he did a good job maintaining the graves that were already there,” Dudley said.
Cast iron fencing and a concrete wall keeps wanderers at bay, but people can still get close enough to see the marble headstones and engraved nameplates on tombs.
While some people are just learning about the graveyard, Dudley said it’s among the oldest property in the area, long predating the nearby hospital and the offices that have grown up around it.
“The graveyard existed before certain buildings in the area existed,” he said. “It used to be a large sugar estate plantation.”
The Lockharts would eventually start burying members of their family besides the graves that were already there.
“Everyone buried in the graveyard is a descendent of my great-grandfather, in law or a close relative,” said Dudley, whose sister is well-known St. Croix psychologist G. Rita Dudley Grant.
Their mother, Gertrude Lockhart Melchior, is among those buried at the site. When Melchior died Feb. 27, 2002, she was married to Daily News co-founder Ariel Melchior Sr. She was previously married to Dudley’s father, H.T. Dudley Sr.
At the time of her death, Gertrude Lockhart Melchior was the single largest shareholder in Lockhart Companies, a diversified holding company with interests in real estate, insurance and financial services.
In addition to his mother and great-grandfather; Dudley’s grandfather, Herbert Lockhart; uncle, Herbert Lockhart II; cousin, Herbert Lockhart III; aunts, Beryl Lockhart-Hastie and Karen Lockhart Petersen, are also buried in the small graveyard.
Lockhart-Hastie was married to William Hastie, the first Black governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands, who served from 1946 to 1949.
The small oasis isn’t just a place of the past, as there is still enough space for any member of the family who wishes to be interred there, Dudley said.