A St. Croix woman on Monday became the fourth person to be arrested and charged in connection with submitting an altered COVID-19 test result to the territory’s Travel Portal.
Shania Shervington, 35, of Estate Whim, was arrested by officers of the COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force at around 8:15 p.m. Monday and charged with fraudulent claims upon the government, access to a computer for fraudulent purposes, use of false information and filing or recording forged instruments, V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima said in a news release.
Shervington’s bail was set at $5,500, and she was released on her own recognizance pending her advice-of-rights hearing.
Her arrest came a day after V.I. Police Officer Annette Foy was accused of submitting a fake COVID-19 test to the online portal, which is intended to screen incoming travelers and help prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Foy, of St. Thomas, was arrested at around 7:44 a.m. Sunday by a Health Department enforcement officer, who is part of the task force. She faces identical charges as Shervington, and has since been released from custody on $5,500 bail.
Travelers who use the portal must acknowledge a warning that they face prosecution if they submit false documents.
Police have said that in each instance they individuals were not cleared for travel and were reminded via email generated by the information uploaded to the portal that “travelers should note that submission of a fake, forged, falsified or otherwise altered test result is subject to prosecution and fine” pursuant to an executive order by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor has not addressed the arrest of Foy, who turned herself in on Sunday, and whether she is on leave pending outcome of the criminal case.
In addition to Foy and Shervington, two others also face charges in connection with submitting a false COVID-19 test to the travel portal — St. Croix residents Clifford Harrison Mattson on April 3, and Tammy Stevens on April 6.