Heavy rains soaked the territory — yet again — Tuesday as a large plume of moisture generated by Tropical Storm Eta and a lumbering tropical wave tore through the region.
By midday Tuesday, pools of water had emerged along roadways, while reports of flooded homes and leaky roofs, including at the Turnbull Library on St. Thomas, forced residents to bring out the buckets.
As of 2 p.m., about 3.56 and 1.68 inches were reported at King and Rohlsen airports, respectively, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“It was a wet and crazy ride to work,” said St. Thomas resident Zelda Janan, who made a morning commute via Mafolie Hill. “When I stepped out of the car, my shoes got wet, my pants got wet — it was pretty bad.”
Since 8 p.m. Saturday, about 1-4 inches have fallen over the territory, with isolated amounts of up to 5 inches in northern portions of St. Thomas.
NOAA officials said the rain is a result of Tropical Storm Eta, which, while located over the Gulf of Mexico, has pulled moisture from the south and helped it converge over the Caribbean.
“[This] trailing moisture from what we call ‘the tail’ is affecting most of the Caribbean region,” said NOAA Meteorologist Ian Colon-Pagan. “This is a good example of indirect impacts from a tropical cyclone.”
Also embedded is moisture from a tropical wave, moving over the Lesser Antilles into the eastern Caribbean Sea.
“If you were to condense all the moisture out of the atmosphere, it would currently measure around 2.5 inches of water, where usually the average for this time of year is closer to 1.7 inches,” said NOAA Meteorologist Matthew Brewer. “Those values are called ‘precipitable water,’ and we only reach 2.5 inches a few times a year. So there is a lot of moisture around!”
Brewer said today may be a similar story, with the slow-moving tropical wave expected to bring more rainfall.
“It is difficult to determine where the most persistent bands of rain will set up moving forward,” he said. “However, generally speaking, we are expecting another 2 to 4 inches for the Virgin Islands [today]. It is possible that some areas escape the most persistent rainbands, but it is also possible that one sets up over the islands and drops another four-ish inches.”
A flash flood watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m. today.
V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen said no mudslides have been reported, however, the hills are “very saturated” and some soil erosion may occur.
Drier air is anticipated Thursday, with morning rains still possible. The wet weather is expected to pass by Friday.