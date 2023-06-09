Eulalie Marie Pedersen, nee McBean, affectionately known as “Eulie”, “Peda”, “Ms. P”, age 95, transitioned peacefully on May 28, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Florida, while surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J.M. Pedersen (but she kept counting anniversaries up to the end). She was also preceded by her son-in-law, Lloyd “Rusty” Bough, and her beloved friend, Enid Ebbesen.
Eulalie leaves behind seven children and their spouses: Linda Pedersen Bough, Dr. Walter J.M. Pedersen Jr. (Brenda Sanders), Rodney “Mike” Pedersen (Ida Sewer), Warren Pedersen (Hollie Hardy), Debra Pedersen (James “Vic” Williams), Eulalie “Shelly” Pedersen (Dr. Dannie Buck), and Conrad “Randy” Pedersen (Angela Bentley).
She is blessed with 18 grandchildren: Lloyd “Boo”, Mark, Jason, Walter III, Chad, Brian, Bridgette, Chayne, Leia, Rodney II, Mashawn, Warren II, Lauren, Shayla, Chelsy, Kamryn, Eric, and Dana. The blessings continued with an expanding clan of 24 great-grandchildren: Camille, Lloyd III “Jase”, Mark Jr., Makai, Lauren, Cairo, Havana, Wylie, Miles, Zehla, Ivory, Xuna Arie, Lauryn, Tailyr, NaKai, Miles, Mason, Eulalie, Aidan, Liam, Sebastian, Bentley, Londyn, and Kingsley; nieces and nephews: Mercedes Espinosa Arlin, Juanita Espinosa, Louise Gallivan, Louis Jackson, Mario Golden and numerous great-nieces and nephews from the Jackson, Drummond, Espinosa and Golden families; adopted daughters and sons: Lisarose Bough, Suzette Bough James, Annette O’Neal, Vivian Ebbesen Fludd, Kay O’Reilly, Genevive Clenance, and Burton O’Reilly; special friends: Josephine Hector, Dorothea Vivican, Mary Centeno, Janette Iles, Joyce Bough Llanos, Alicia Richards, Jean Ross, Pamela Mitchell, Janelle Boodoosingh, Daria Byron, Ramona Rodgers, Chesley Roebuck, Paul Radix, Francisco “Risco” Davila, Women of WELCA, and LGOS Church family; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
She will be laid to rest on her beloved St. Croix on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Funeral services are at Lord God of Sabaoth Lutheran Church. The viewing and tributes will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service commencing at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Christiansted Cemetery.
Professional services are entrusted to James Memorial Funeral Home.