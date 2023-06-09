Eulalie Marie Pedersen, nee McBean, affectionately known as “Eulie”, “Peda”, “Ms. P”, age 95, transitioned peacefully on May 28, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Florida, while surrounded by family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J.M. Pedersen (but she kept counting anniversaries up to the end). She was also preceded by her son-in-law, Lloyd “Rusty” Bough, and her beloved friend, Enid Ebbesen.