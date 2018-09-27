The reopening of Eulalie Rivera Elementary School on St. Croix has been further delayed until Monday, and it remains unclear when Addelita Cancryn Junior High School students will resume classes on St. Thomas, according to V.I. Education Department spokeswoman Keva Muller.
Muller said Wednesday that Rivera students will report to school Monday.
Cancryn students are still awaiting a start date.
Schools reopening on St. Thomas today are Lockhart Elementary School, Yvonne Milliner-Bowsky Elementary School, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School and Joseph Gomez Elementary. Lew Muckle Elementary School on St. Croix is also slated to reopen today.
School openings have been repeatedly delayed, as officials struggle to complete repairs on existing buildings and install temporary modular classrooms.
