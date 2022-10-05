Vendors Plaza on St. Thomas is finally getting new kiosks after years of debate over how best to manage souvenir and food sales in the prominent, historic area of downtown Charlotte Amalie.

“The Vendors Plaza kiosks are on the way,” Commissioner Richard Evangelista of the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs said in a news release. “I am excited to announce that earlier last week, the first set of kiosks were loaded onto trailers at the Creations Global assembly plant located in Dallas, Texas and are expected to arrive in St. Thomas on or about the second week of October.”