Vendors Plaza on St. Thomas is finally getting new kiosks after years of debate over how best to manage souvenir and food sales in the prominent, historic area of downtown Charlotte Amalie.
“The Vendors Plaza kiosks are on the way,” Commissioner Richard Evangelista of the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs said in a news release. “I am excited to announce that earlier last week, the first set of kiosks were loaded onto trailers at the Creations Global assembly plant located in Dallas, Texas and are expected to arrive in St. Thomas on or about the second week of October.”
DLCA began negotiations to construct the structures a year ago, and the kiosks will replace the current network of tents.
The plaza was established in 1992 as a way to move vendors off streets and alleyways, and the location on the St. Thomas waterfront, adjacent to Fort Christian, is highly visible for both locals and tourists alike. Vendors must put up and take down the tents each day, and the structures often weather poorly under the baking sun, leaving vendors and their goods vulnerable to the rain.
DLCA regulations state that the owner of each spot must pay $200 per year as well as $65 for the license. They are also allowed an alternate and a family member, both of whom must be registered and pay $25 each.
The new kiosks can be removed from the site in the event of extreme weather, and the Historic Preservation Commission approved of the design.
According to the news release, “the availability of materials to construct the kiosks as well as the request to reinforce the kiosks to withstand a Category 3 Hurricane increased the completion time for the kiosks. Most recently, the arrival of Hurricane Ian to the state of Florida interrupted the trucking route of the kiosks to the Port of Jacksonville, Florida.”
In preparation for the arrival of the new kiosks, “DLCA recently met with the vendors and advised them that they must relocate across the street to the West side of Fort Christian to allow for the site preparation. A huge amount of gratitude goes out to the Department of Planning and Natural Resources for sharing its space with the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs,” according to the news release. “At its temporary location, the vendors shall continue to sell their goods. Due to the limited amount space and for the safety of both the vendors and the patrons, there shall be a maximum of twelve (12 ) vendors at any one time and each group of shall rotate every two weeks until the kiosks are installed.”
When the trailers arrive, “parking shall be restricted in the parking lot adjacent to the North side of Vendors Plaza to allow for the safe unloading of the trailers as well as room for the assembly of the kiosks.”
“I am confident that the New Vendors Plaza will far outweigh the major inconveniences caused by the actions necessary to renovate Vendors Plaza,” Evangelista said.