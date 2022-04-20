ST. THOMAS — The trial of John Jackson began in U.S. District Court on Tuesday, where prosecutors said they will present evidence proving that the former Olympic boxer is a serial predator who groomed and raped three underage girls — including one who testified that she had been approached about a $50,000 bribe not to testify.
But defense attorney Yohana Manning said he and Jackson “dispute the charges,” and jurors “also must take a look at the evidence they don’t have.”
Jackson, 33, is facing six charges, including first-degree rape, aggravated second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and three counts of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
The child pornography charge was filed because Jackson allegedly filmed himself raping one of the victims, and carries a mandatory minimum 15-year prison sentence.
Before jurors were brought into the courtroom, District Court Judge Robert Molloy held a hearing in which one of the key witnesses, “Jane Doe 1,” was called to testify about her failure to appear in court on April 11 in response to a subpoena.
The Daily News is not identifying “Jane Doe 1” by name, or her friends and family who testified Tuesday, because she is an alleged victim of sexual assault.
“Jane Doe 1” acknowledged her failure to appear in court on April 11, and said she hid out at a friend’s house because “I honestly want to be done with it and move past it.”
When her father contacted her and informed her that there was a material witness warrant for her arrest, she agreed to go to court.
In response to questions from Assistant U.S. Attorney Donna Rainwater, “Jane Doe 1” described the challenges she’s faced since Jackson’s arrest.
She said someone posted her photo and personal information on Facebook in an attempt to publicly shame her, saying that “I tricked people and I probably tricked the defendant.”
“Jane Doe 1” also said she had been approached by two different men who said there were people trying to get in touch with her to pay her money not to testify against Jackson.
The first incident occurred a year ago, when an individual told her there was an offer of $50,000, but she declined because she felt like she “wouldn’t be able to get out of” testifying.
The teenager said another person approached her recently and said members of Jackson’s family were “getting money together,” and she was contemplating taking a bribe because she didn’t want to go to court.
“Jane Doe 1” said her boss offered to speak to a member of Jackson’s family to see if the offer was genuine, and “the guy told him that there were too many girls involved in the case and they were no longer trying to help him,” she testified, referring to Jackson.
Rainwater said U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert signed an agreement with “Jane Doe 1” and her appointed lawyer, Michael Sheesley, granting her immunity in any future criminal proceedings related to the possible bribery attempts.
Manning said he is “objecting to this process” and said prosecutors “used it to somehow rehabilitate a witness that did not want to cooperate.”
With “Jane Doe 1” present, and willing to testify, Molloy said they would proceed with the trial.
The government is being represented by Rainwater, Criminal Chief Jill Koster, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Natasha Baker, who gave opening statements for the prosecution.
She said Jackson sought out girls half his age for sex, and used them to meet new victims.
Baker said Jackson messaged “Jane Doe 3” on Facebook, and then met “Jane Doe 2” through her, and got “Jane Doe 2” to introduce him to “Jane Doe 1.”
Jackson “presents well. Friendly, caring, attentive,” Baker said.
He did not physically force the victims into sex “and that is not required in this case,” she said, later describing instances in which Jackson would pick up the victims and take them to his apartment or other locations.
One victim would skip school to hang out with Jackson, and he would drink and smoke marijuana with the victims, telling them to “act like you do not know me when you see me in public, I have a reputation to protect,” Baker said. The law “is not concerned with protecting reputations, it’s concerned with protecting children.”
She said the victims do not want to testify about such intimate details, and “you will see evidence we’d rather not have to show.”
She said during an interview with investigators, Jackson “finally admitted” to having sex with “Jane Doe 1.”
Manning said the evidence will not show that Jackson “knowingly transported a minor” for sex, and jurors will not hear evidence “that corroborates much of the allegations that we heard.”
He explained that he will not refer to the girls as victims, but rather “complainants,” who were friends.
He said the case lacks physical evidence, including DNA showing Jackson had sex with the victims in his car.
“The lack of evidence demonstrates the reasonable doubt,” Manning said.
He added that “there’s going to be a question mark as to the credibility” of the witnesses, and “the problem with this case is they had a big fish and they wanted to win it at all costs.”
Rainwater elicited testimony from several witnesses Tuesday, including parents of “Jane Doe 1” and one of her friends, who said they knew Jackson by reputation only.
Jackson and his older brother, Julius Jackson, both competed in the 2008 Olympics. They are sons of three-time world boxing champion and Hall of Famer Julian Jackson.
Julius, Julian, and other Jackson family members were in court Tuesday, where they watched the proceedings on a live video feed in a separate courtroom with other members of the public and the media. Jurors were seated in the public gallery of the main courtroom to enable social distancing because of COVID-19, necessitating the separate courtroom for spectators.
A friend of “Jane Doe 1” testified that she convinced the 15-year-old to tell her father she was having sex with Jackson.
“I gave her an ultimatum. Either she told her parents, or I would,” the witness said.
When she told her father, “Jane Doe 1” said that she “was sad, I was crying, I felt disgusted with myself.”
The girl’s father said he brought her to the police station the next morning and filed a report.
“Jane Doe 1” was the final witness to take the stand Tuesday, and testified that she met Jackson when she was 14 and he would often pick her up from high school and bring her to softball practice.
The first night they had sex, she said Jackson dropped her off to hang out with her friends and gave her a marijuana brownie, cash, and removed one of two gold rings with diamonds from his finger, giving it to her. The girl, who was 15, had two alcoholic drinks at a bar in Havensight and Jackson picked her up and gave her a third before bringing her to his house.
“After I drunk that drink, I don’t remember much,” she testified.
When she woke up in Jackson’s bed the next morning, she testified that she didn’t remember what had happened, but Jackson told her that they “ended up having sex and I really enjoyed it.”
She said on another occasion, Jackson used her phone to film them having sex, and the video was still on her phone when she gave it to investigators.
Rainwater said prosecutors will publish the video to the jury at a later time.
Jackson was arrested by V.I. Police on Feb. 6, 2019, after the father of a 15-year-old girl, now identified as “Jane Doe 1,” filed a report that Jackson had plied his daughter with alcohol and marijuana and raped her.
Jackson was initially released on bond. He was subsequently arrested and charged with federal child pornography crimes, as well as charges related to two other victims.
According to the indictment, Jackson raped “Jane Doe 1” in January and February of 2019, transported “Jane Doe 2” with the intent of engaging in criminal sexual activity between January and April 2018, and raped “Jane Doe 3” between July and December of 2017.
Jackson has been jailed without bond at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Puerto Rico since Feb. 23, 2019.
His jury trial has been delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as disagreements between Jackson and several public and private defense attorneys who have represented him over the last three years.
The trial had been scheduled to begin on April 11, and the court completed a two-day jury selection process. The trial was rescheduled to begin Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., but was delayed for two hours.