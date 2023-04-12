Former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie has asked a Florida judge to allow him to travel for medical treatment and attorney visits in preparation for his criminal trial, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida.

Fahie, 52, is accused of conspiring with former BVI Ports Director Oleanvine Maynard, 61, and her son, Kadeem Maynard, 31, in a cocaine trafficking and money laundering scheme, and the trio were arrested in April 2022 in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

