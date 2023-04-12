Former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie has asked a Florida judge to allow him to travel for medical treatment and attorney visits in preparation for his criminal trial, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida.
Fahie, 52, is accused of conspiring with former BVI Ports Director Oleanvine Maynard, 61, and her son, Kadeem Maynard, 31, in a cocaine trafficking and money laundering scheme, and the trio were arrested in April 2022 in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Fahie and the Maynards have pleaded not guilty to all charges, including conspiracy to import a controlled substance, conspiracy to engage in money laundering, and attempted money laundering. Fahie and Oleanvine Maynard are also charged with one count each of interstate and foreign travel in aid of racketeering.
Their trial is currently scheduled to begin July 17.
The Maynards are jailed without bond, but Fahie was released from custody on June 13 after satisfying the terms of a $500,000 corporate surety bond and a $500,000 personal surety bond.
On Friday, Fahie’s defense attorney Theresa Van Vliet filed an unopposed motion to modify the conditions of bond and permit him to travel on a limited basis.
The conditions included $500,000 personal surety bonds signed by each of his daughters, an extradition waiver, limited travel for court appearances, and the requirement that Fahie live with his daughters in their Miami apartment while he awaits trial.
Fahie is not currently allowed to travel for medical and attorney visits, “requiring the undersigned to travel to Defendant’s small two-bedroom apartment which is shared with his two daughters for client visits,” Van Vliet wrote.
Van Vliet has “routinely” traveled from her office in Fort Lauderdale to Fahie’s Miami apartment, but “trial is quickly approaching,” and it would be preferable for Fahie to travel to visit her at her office, she wrote.
“More importantly the size of the Defendant’s residence makes confidential communication difficult if not impossible if either of his two daughters are home,” according to the motion.
Van Vliet said the daughters have been asked to leave the home during short meetings, but “requiring them to leave the premises for extended periods of time during trial preparation will be impossible given the fact that each attends school online. Mr. Fahie’s trial preparation would be better served in a law office replete with the necessary materials and resources, including the ability to speak freely and confidentially with counsel,” according to the motion.
Fahie also needs to go to the dentist for a root canal, and his supervising probation officer requested that he be allowed to attend follow-up appointments, according to the motion.
Van Vliet asked that Fahie be allowed to travel to those dental visits, visit his attorney on Friday, and continue attorney visits no more than three times per week beginning June 26 “and continuing through the duration of the trial.”
She added that, “All travel, whether legal or medical, will be coordinated with Pretrial Services. Mr. Fahie will maintain his ankle monitor on his person for continued GPS monitoring and will be accompanied by a former federal or state law enforcement officer if the Court requires.”
A judge has not yet ruled on the motion.
