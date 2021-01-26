Last year found us depending on the women and men of the Virgin Islands National Guard in a new role — protecting us from an invisible enemy. The COVID-19 pandemic is an unparalleled threat to our people, and the Guard was on the frontlines from the very beginning. Whether it was patrolling the beaches, conducting screenings at the airports, transporting COVID-positive patients, or the distribution of vaccines, the Guard was there. On behalf of the people of the Virgin Islands, I offer continued gratitude to the members of our Virgin Islands Army and Air National Guard for their commitment to service. Please pray for their safety and for the safety of all Virgin Islanders serving on active duty in our Armed Forces.
I also extend my gratitude to the dedicated and selfless Virgin Islanders who have served at the forefront of this pandemic.
Tonight, I am pleased to appear before you for the third time as Governor of the Virgin Islands of the United States to report on the State of the Territory in accordance with the Revised Organic Act of 1954.
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach and I want you to know that we are “Bringing Progress to Our People.”
Last year saw the introduction of a deadly virus into the human population, the likes of which has not been seen in a century. ...
Since the first case arrived in our Territory, there have been considerable moments of uncertainty, worry, and outright panic. We were amidst a national shortage of personal protective equipment with insufficient surgical or N95 masks. We did not have sufficient life-saving ventilators or therapeutics to treat patients. We were concerned about the number of intensive care beds at our hospitals. We had a minimal number of viral test kits that forced us to be selective in who was eligible to be tested. While we are quite experienced in hurricane preparedness, our preparation for a global pandemic was far less than ideal. The federal authorities seemed to be in a sad state of disarray with the virus ravaging the state of New York. We realized no one was coming to help us, we would have to manage on our own.
At the time that we declared the State of Emergency, our knowledge of the virus and how it was spread was very limited. ...
Truth be told, our knowledge of the virus is still evolving to this very day.
We mourn the loss of each of the 24 Virgin Islanders who suffered untimely deaths as a result of the coronavirus. However, we know it could have been worse. Our COVID-19 mortality rate is nowhere near the current mortality rate on the U.S. mainland. While some may debate our decisions and our methods in controlling the spread of the coronavirus, there is no debate regarding the results.
Through the Paycheck Protection Program over 2,000 Virgin Islands businesses received $126 million to keep employees on the payroll and pay operating expenses. Another 1,748 businesses were able to do the same with the $93 million they received through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. ...
Utilizing additional CARES Act funding, we were able to provide 7,671 local businesses with a $500 credit and over 44,000 households with a $250 credit toward their light bills. The YES Funds (Your Energy Stimulus) kept the lights on for many in their time of need.
Our commitment to stabilizing the finances of the government has begun to pay dividends. Despite the economic challenges introduced by the global response to the virus, Fiscal Year 2020 was record-breaking for revenue generation in the Territory. Our income, gross receipt and property tax collections were at the highest levels ever! Revenues from individual income, corporate income, and gross receipts taxes all increased when compared to our first year in office. The records set in our first year were shattered in our second year. Remarkably, most of this was achieved with the majority of public employees either working staggered schedules or fully remotely as part of the coronavirus protocols.
The Economic Stability Act of 2011 reduced by 8% the salaries of all government employees making more than $27,000 in the executive and legislative branches for a two-year period in response to the budget crisis during the Great Recession. The legality of that provision of the Act was challenged successfully in court by two labor unions and ultimately 5,221 government workers were affected. In all, a total of $37.8 million is owed.
Rest assured that we have not forgotten the $10 million in retroactive pay for the retirees 65 and older in the 2021 budget. We will make every effort possible to satisfy this budget item as well.
Our enthusiasm is only tempered by the reality that the worst of the COVID-19 economic fallout is likely to be felt in the current fiscal year. We expect revenue collections will decrease between now and the income tax filing deadline in April. Furthermore, we expect the impact of the increased unemployment and business closures last year to be evident in reduced tax collections this year.
The new modular facility, JFL North, at Juan F. Luis Hospital should be opening its doors this May. The completion of that project will pave the way for the demolition and rebuild of the current hospital.
The Department of Education completed its territory-wide Educational Facility Master Plan as scheduled on June 30th. ...
The Gladys Abraham Elementary School will be the first school that is modernized and will become the new home of the Raphael O. Wheatley Skills Center. The building that currently houses the Skills Center is being retrofitted to accommodate the students displaced by the demolition of Building C at Charlotte Amalie High School. The contract for the demolition of the Charlotte Amalie High School has now been awarded and work will begin this year. ...
Last year also saw the historic signing of the preliminary land swap agreement that takes the Territory one step further to realizing a K-12 school on St. John. After many years of negotiation, the National Park Service has finally agreed to provide the Virgin Islands Government with a portion of Park property for the construction of the new Julius Sprauve School.
No image was more iconic of the devastation of the storms in 2017 than the images of Estate Tutu Hi-Rise in their aftermath. Still ingrained in my mind are the missing windows of where people used to live. Well, the demolition of the first five buildings at Estate Tutu is underway and, in its place, a brand-new $57 million housing development has broken ground at Estate Donoe. ... Indeed, it is a pleasure for me to report to this body that our physical recovery from Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria is now in full swing!
There have been no ship calls since March and ships are not anticipated to return until at least the spring. When they do return, we anticipate that passenger arrivals will be considerably reduced from the pre-COVID levels. While the industry recovers from the pandemic, we want to be prepared and continue to pursue the permits to dredge Long Bay, Crown Bay, and Gallows Bay. We anticipate getting those approvals later this year.
But we also believe this is the ideal time to pursue the merger of the Virgin Islands Port Authority with the West Indies Company. WICO has been severely impacted by the lack of cruise activity and has reduced staff, salaries, and hours of operation. They are quickly approaching a financial wall that is catalyzing this need for consolidation. ...
We have begun the discussions about the most efficient way to make the transfer and will be executing this long-awaited merger. The new structure will be efficient and finally allow the Virgin Islands to negotiate all three major cruise ports in both districts from one unified vantage point.
We understand the tremendous pressure that people in the hospitality industry throughout the Territory are under. For example, in the St. Thomas/St. John district it is well known that extra revenue created by hotels has provided many workers with secondary jobs. Jobs that send their children to school, put food on their tables and pay their rent. We have worked with the hotels to ensure that we do everything within our power to regain these room nights as soon as possible. We have worked to use the economic development tools and our influence to ensure that the Marriott, Caneel and Sugar Bay, all come back online as quickly as possible. Perhaps the best news is that Diamond Rock, the owners of the Marriott Frenchman’s Reef, anticipates that construction will restart this summer.
On St. John, we have finally completed the approval for the Summers End Marina project, a permit that is over six years old. I thank the Legislature for their vote of confidence to bring financial, social and job opportunities to Coral Bay. We recognize that this is a controversial project for some St. Johnians, but we will continue to work with all our residents, landowners and developers to ensure that this is a successful project.
After considerable delay, Limetree Bay is finally on the verge of restarting the refinery. The refinery has been idle since 2012 and works to restart it began in 2018. In October, Limetree received a shipment of crude oil and started commissioning equipment in preparation for a restart of refining.
Once the refinery has restarted, the Government will be entitled to an annual payment of at least $7 million.
We have carefully monitored the progress of the restart as Limetree Bay, the EPA, DPNR, and the U.S. Department of Justice worked meticulously through the Clean Air Act Permits to ensure that federal air quality standards were met. As refining begins, that monitoring will continue to ensure that the public health of St. Croix’s residents is protected.
My Administration inherited a utility that was suffering from years of deferred maintenance and the ill-effects of having its largest customer, the Government of the Virgin Islands, continually delinquent on making payments. As our sole public power provider, the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority was in imminent danger of financial collapse and would have surely taken the rest of the Government with it. ...
WAPA has entered into a $75 million contract with Wartsila, a global leader in smart technologies, for the engineering, procurement, and construction of four new generators, and a battery storage system at St. Thomas’ Randolph Harley Power Plant. These units will be onsite by June of this year.
This project is a critical milestone in WAPA’s transformation and utilizes 100% federal monies provided by HUD. It will replace the aging generators and the rented equipment that WAPA has relied on for decades. The new generators will greatly increase reliability and efficiency of the Harley power plant, and reduce maintenance and fuel costs.
We are intent on providing traffic and pavement relief to our residents in both districts. We are dedicating $20 million from the Internal Revenue Matching Fund debt service reserve to fix these problems. The traffic along the Weymouth Rhymer Highway leading into Ft. Mylner has become increasingly unbearable. As such we are dedicating $4 million to the completion of the Leonardo “Nardo” Trotman Drive, which should ease the traffic congestion in this area. I have consulted with Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory and we are also allotting another $14 million to repair various local roads on all three islands. ...
These are not hasty patching jobs. These are carefully planned and properly executed road repairs as we make a concerted effort to raise the standards for paving projects in the Territory.
An $8.6 million terminal expansion and modernization at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport is underway. I thank the Senate for supporting this project by appropriating the $1.6 million in local matching funds. This project will upgrade the overall décor of the departure terminal and add modern amenities.
Additionally, the National Defense Authorization Act, signed into law this past December, includes $11 million for the construction of an administrative building and $28 million for the construction of an army aviation support facility at the Rohlsen Airport. This facility will support the maintenance and refueling of visiting military aircraft conducting military operations, disaster relief, and humanitarian efforts in the region.
Within the next month, the Port Authority will begin work on the $26.8 million transportation center at Cyril E. King Airport with more than 600 parking spaces and a dedicated location for ground transportation and car rental operations.
The contract for the operation of our horse racing tracks between the Government and VIGL Operations that was ratified by the 31st Legislature in 2016 has been plagued with legal problems from the very beginning. Firstly, the former operator on St. Croix, TRAXCO, had their agreement prematurely terminated and sued to reinforce their rights. The settlement of that lawsuit granted TRAXCO authority to run the racino on St. Croix for two years after the VIGL agreement goes into effect. Then the FAA questioned the use of the property at the Randall “Doc” James Track for non-aviation purposes. ...
Let it be known, I have done my best to enforce this agreement as negotiated, even as it has become apparent that all parties and affected stakeholders are dissatisfied. I have fought at every turn to resume live horse racing in the Virgin Islands. In fact, I share the vision of the former administration in having a unified racing industry on St. Thomas and St. Croix with world-class venues and an attractive purse structure to match.
We appreciate VIGL’s contributions to the community thus far, but if you know me, then you know I cannot be bullied. I will not be bullied into breaching a still legally binding agreement to the benefit of one party and the detriment of Virgin Islands taxpayers to the tune of $8 million.
Nor will I negotiate modifications to that agreement through the media.
If the agreement is to be modified, then that is to be done at the negotiating table and I certainly will be seeking to protect the interests of the Virgin Islands. This matter is currently in mediation and I hope that process resolves the current disputes so that horse racing can return to the Virgin Islands in the near future.
Likewise, we continue our efforts to reconstruct the Paul E. Joseph Stadium. While at times I have expressed concerns about the rising cost of the project over the last six years, I have never wavered from a commitment to see it finished. ...
We anticipate FEMA will approve the Conditional Letter of Map Revision for construction to continue by May. ...
We will also seek an additional $3 million to restore some of the value added amenities not included in the current budget. This is the third administration that has grappled with this project but trust me, we will get it done!
My office, the Department of Health, and the Division of Fire Services have spent considerable time leading a multi-agency effort to plan and coordinate the Fire-EMS integration. ...
In the absence of legislative action on those bills, I will be issuing an Executive Order to amend Executive Order 233-1979 and create the new, integrated Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Too many people have died, the time has come to make the change.
The Virgin Islands Police Department is chronically understaffed.
We are simply unable to recruit and train officers fast enough to replace those who are leaving the force. However, we have developed strategies to augment VIPD’s law enforcement presence while we pursue more longterm recruiting strategies. Last year saw the active return of the Police Auxiliary. The Auxiliary has already onboarded its first six officers and has 21 more on the way. This year we are introducing the Community Service Officer program. This program will give individuals interested in law enforcement careers an opportunity to serve in entry-level patrolling positions without first going through the peace officer training regimen.
We are hiring – Police Officers, Police Auxiliary and Community Service Officers. ...
Our police officers need support and we are working hard to get them the resources and manpower they need.
But as we work to increase our law enforcement capacity, we recognize that the causes of violent crime are rooted in socio-economic challenges confronting our community. As such, a purely law enforcement approach to violent crime is reactionary and ultimately ineffective.
We have to stand as one community against crime. ...
Under the Bryan-Roach Administration, all crime and especially public corruption is put on notice. We only received funding for the Medicaid Fraud Prevention unit last year and already we are uncovering perpetrators and making arrests. This year you will see even more arrests as we start to conclude our investigations. That is why I lobbied so strongly to fund the white-collar crime unit. Corruption in any form erodes the trust of the people and their faith in us as public servants.
Last year, the Government Employees Retirement System sold off $120 million in assets, there is now less than $455 million remaining in the portfolio. This year we will likely sell off even more. The system is in an accelerating death spiral. And for every day that goes by without taking definitive action to reverse the failing of the Government Retirement System, the decisions that ultimately need to be made become more painful and more costly. We all know this. We should also know that if the pension system fails it will affect far more than just the annuities of the retirees, the entire Virgin Islands economy will suffer the loss of over $200 million annually.
While it might give some small comfort to dismiss these warnings as scare tactics and question “what’s the rush?”, every day that we wait, it costs the GERS $329,000 and the System moves steadily towards insolvency. The GERS Board of Trustees has made it clear; they do not have the authority to avert this reality, nor do I. Only this body can grant us the necessary authorization to take the actions necessary to infuse cash in the system and restructure its benefits package for the long-term.
It is why I sent this for consideration by the body three times; each time making significant amendments to satisfy the concerns of the Senate. Our neighbors in Puerto Rico were able to refinance their bonds, while this same opportunity sadly was not afforded to benefit Virgin Islanders.
Thank you so much to each cabinet member and all staff members in the Offices of the Governor and Lt. Governor for your valiant efforts in meeting the many challenges of 2020.
All our fears about our coffers running out, payless paydays, government layoffs and four-day work weeks were dismissed as we saw this Administration’s conservative money management techniques, diligent tax collection, and the support of our people pay off. As many in this great nation wonder and ponder how they will make it through the year, in the Virgin Islands we have a real plan, and we are confident that we can execute on it.
