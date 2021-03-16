The V.I. government announced Monday that excise tax on goods imported into the territory will resume immediately, after a judge lifted an injunction on the tax that had been in place since 2018.
“This has been a long and costly legal battle,” Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said during Monday’s weekly press briefing.
The territory has been barred from collecting more than $84 million in excise tax revenue since former U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez issued the injunction in 2018.
Gomez found that the government had been failing to assess excise tax on local manufacturers for more than 30 years and was essentially penalizing importers of goods with an additional tax in violation of the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution.
The government appealed to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which remanded the case with instructions to lift the injunction if the government could prove it had begun collecting excise tax on manufacturers.
For the month of January, the government collected only $26.61 in excise taxes from two manufacturers of candles and body care products. But U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy said that was enough for him to lift the injunction on importers — worth approximately $40 million in revenue annually — even though the government’s excise tax collections continue to be “lacking in several respects, multiple respects.”
The V.I. government has been able to balance the budget without depending on the collection of excise tax, Motta said, and excise tax revenue will now be used to repay government employees for the 8% pay cut that was later found to be illegal.
“Before we place these funds into the General Fund for general government operations, we will make sure that our people remain our priority, and so we will be keeping our promise of utilizing the first set of collections of excise tax to reverse the 8% pay cut owed to public sector workers as a result of the Economic Stability Act of 2011,” Motta said.
Motta did not respond to a question from The Daily News about how much money the government currently owes workers for that 8% pay cut.
The excise tax collection process is online, and returns must be completed on the Bureau’s website, bir.vi.gov, according to V.I. Bureau of Internal Revenue Director Joel Lee.
Questions concerning the excise tax should be directed to Excise Tax Return Supervisor Glenford Hodge at 340-715-1040, ext. 3201.