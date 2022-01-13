Four men were rescued Tuesday after their boat ran out of gas and drifted for three days.
U.S. Coast Guard crews and British Virgin Islands authorities rescued the men near the British territory.
“Rescued are a French and three Dutch nationals, who were traveling aboard the 30-foot recreational vessel Water Baby on Sunday morning from Anguilla to Saint-Maarten, when their vessel reportedly ran out of gas,” according to the news release.
“The execution of this search and rescue case was superb and ended up saving four souls that were lost at sea,” said Chief Petty Officer Luis Cabrera, Coast Guard Boat Forces St. Thomas chief supervisor, noting that “despite the darkness of the night, our Boat Forces crew was able to execute various search patterns and locate the vessel in distress.”
“We appreciate and thank British Virgin Islands authorities for their collaboration taking over the tow of the vessel and bringing the boaters to safety in Tortola,” Cabrera said.
Coast Guard watchstanders in San Juan received a call at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday from a Virgin Islands Search and Rescue operator relaying a Good Samaritan’s report.
Based on a WhatsApp communication, the Good Samaritan was able to give general location of the boat, approximately 15 nautical miles south of the British Virgin Islands.
A twin engine Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft was diverted to the search and a Special Purpose Craft from Boat Forces St. Thomas was launched. Watchstanders also transmitted an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast advising maritime traffic in the area to be on the lookout for the missing boat.
At approximately 7:06 p.m. Tuesday, watchstanders received a VHF Channel-16 communication from the sailing vessel Pilar reporting a flare sighting.
With coordinates from the Pilar, the Coast Guard boat crew investigated and found the Water Baby with its four passengers safely aboard.
“The rescued boaters were exhausted, hungry and thirsty, but otherwise appeared to be in good health. While communicating with the Coast Guard crew, the rescued boaters confirmed being adrift for three days, sending the WhatsAPP communication and firing a flare,” according to the news release.
The Coast Guard crew took the Water Baby in tow and rendezvoused with a British Virgin Islands Customs vessel, who continued the tow and brought the boaters to Tortola.
Channel 16 is the international distress frequency and is received worldwide by any VHF radio. It is used for distress and emergency calls as well as for informational broadcasts from the Coast Guard.