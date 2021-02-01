Drivers on St. Croix can expect partial road closures and lane closures this week from the Christiansted Bypass towards the Beeston Hill Medical Center.
According to the V.I. Police Department, the work to install fiber optic cables will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday.
BLDM Inc., an AT&T contractor, will be performing the work.
Motorists can expect delays due to partial road closures and lane closures, according to police, who advise drivers to leave earlier to account for traffic delays and exercise caution.