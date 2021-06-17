Experts say 2021 could be record year for sargassum

It’s that time of year when V.I. residents can expect to find plenty of sargassum in area waters, and researchers say to expect more.
The University of South Florida’s Oceanography Lab reported record-breaking amounts of sargassum throughout the central western Atlantic and Caribbean seas last month at record breaking amounts.
The monthly outlook showed that in May, sargassum covered an area of 1,179 square miles, about half the size of Puerto Rico. That is up from historical averages of 30 square miles between 2011 and 2017, or an area slightly smaller than St. Thomas.
“It’s always been around, but previously it was confined to the Sargasso Sea,” Doug Wilson, chief science officer for Ocean and Coastal Observation Virgin Islands, said. “That was until the mid-2010s when it just started appearing over the entire tropical Atlantic all the way from West Africa to the Caribbean in much larger quantities than before.”
According to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, sargassum is a genus of large brown seaweed, easily identified by its brown leafy branches and berry-like structures called pneumatocyst. These pneumatocysts are filled mostly with oxygen and add buoyancy to the plant’s structure, allowing it to float in island-like masses.
While there’s a consensus that rising ocean temperatures play a role in the increased sargassum, the scientific jury’s still out.
“There’s a lot of research being done on that,” Wilson said.
One of the leading hypotheses points to increased nutrients in the ocean and “primarily due to river runoff which can be traced to deforestation, and conversion of forestland to farmland,” Wilson said. Once sargassum reaches the shore, it starts to decompose, releasing gas that smells like rotten eggs. This attracts pests, deters tourists and in some cases causes respiratory problems.
Removal and containment efforts are often expensive and can pose threats to marine life. “It’s interesting, because it’s not that big of a threat ‘til it goes ashore,” Wilson said.
He added that while sargassum ashore can be a nuisance to coastal communities, its presence in the open ocean plays a vital role, providing food, protection and a breeding ground for fish, mammals, marine birds and crabs. Using satellite data and circulation models, organizations like the nonprofit Ocean and Coastal Observation Virgin Islands are interested in trying to forecast when, where and how much sargassum is headed ashore.
“Knowing roughly when it’s going to come ashore or whether the currents are about to change, that can help people prepare for it and allocate resources accordingly.” Wilson said.
The University of South Florida predicts 2021 will be another major Sargassum year, and the sargassum amount in the Caribbean Sea will likely increase continuously into the summer.