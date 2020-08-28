Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s proposal to refinance the government’s debt and channel millions in cash savings to the territory’s ailing pension system would only stave off insolvency by two years.
So says financial experts with Segal Consulting, a New York-based consulting firm hired by the Government Employees’ Retirement System.
On Thursday, during a regular meeting of the GERS Board of Trustees, Segal actuaries provided a breakdown of how Bryan’s measure would fare if GERS was the sole recipient of the bill’s savings.
The bill — Bill 33-0363 — seeks to refinance certain matching fund bonds at a lower interest rate and reap $255 million in savings over the next three years.
“In our current state, [GERS] is running out of money between 2023 and 2024,” said Aldwin Frias, an actuary with Segal Consulting.
“If we get $255 million over the next three years, based on a 7% investment return, that will extend the solvency for about two years [to 2026]. If we assume a 3% investment return, it’s going to be slightly earlier, closer to the end of fiscal year 2025.”
Frias said the two-year extended solvency would have to be contingent on an increase in employer contributions — specifically, a 5% contribution increase for each of the next nine years.
“That would make the ultimate contribution rate go up from 23.5% [today] to 68.5% by 2029,” Frias said.
While Bryan’s measure doesn’t specify how much money will be diverted to GERS, board members and consultants agreed that regardless of the amount, the goal should be to reduce the severity of retiree benefit cuts should the system run out of money. In its recent actuarial review of the system, Segal Consulting estimated that retirees would experience a cut in benefits from anywhere between 54% to 71% or even worse should GERS go insolvent in 2023-24.
Currently, the average monthly benefit for Tier I retirees — or those who were hired before Sept. 30, 2005 — is about $2,400. A 70% reduction would cut this to $705 on average.
Tier II retirees — or those who were hired on or after Oct. 1, 2005 — currently receive $798. This would be cut down to $231 on average.
In May, the GERS Board penned a letter to Bryan, recommending that either retirees have to swallow a 42% cut in their benefits next year or the V.I. government needs to make an immediate contribution of $195 million into the system.
On Thursday, Frias said an infusion of $255 million would reduce that cut from 42% to 35% for Tier 1 retirees. “This is a step in the right direction, but it’s not quite sufficient,” Frias said.
If Tier I benefits are reduced by 35% as of January 2021, and Tier II benefits go unchanged, then by 2040, benefits can be restored to 100%. This means, however, that current Tier 1 retirees would essentially have to “bite the bullet” to ensure full benefits are available for future retirees.
Segal consultants further modeled a potential $600 million cash infusion, insisting this would extend the solvency of GERS through 2029, assuming a 7% investment return. A $1 billion infusion would extend solvency through 2035, also assuming a 7% investment return.
Frias said only a $2 billion cash infusion into GERS with a 7% return investment would stave off insolvency indefinitely with no increases in employer contribution.