Many people think it could never happen to them. And yet in America, one of every three women and one of every four men have been abused by an intimate partner. One of every seven women and one of every 18 men have been stalked. Domestic violence only intensified during the pandemic while people were stuck at home with abusive partners. Abusers often slowly isolate their victims from friends and family, gaslighting their victims into believing the abuse is the victim’s fault. It’s a vicious cycle that leads many to suffer in silence, unable to see a way out.
In the Virgin Islands, there is a way out. For more than 30 years, the Family Resource Center has been assisting victims of domestic violence with everything from safe accommodations to the facilitation of victims leaving the territory in extreme cases. Domestic violence is a difficult situation to address in such a small community, where victims may fear the discovery of their abuse by friends, family, coworkers, and acquaintances. Virgin Islanders tend to be notably resilient and self-sufficient, which adds another potential barrier, explained FRC social worker and counselor Annette Small, who serves the St. John community from the FRC’s office at the Marketplace.
“We have a stigma with asking for help here because we have this sense that it’s a weakness if we ask for help,” said Small. “But I want to emphasize that recognizing you need help and seeking that help is strength. It’s very important to seek help in situations like this because most of the time, it doesn’t get better. It gets worse.”
When children are raised in a violent home, it only encourages the cycle to continue, Small said.
“Then we have another generation who watches and experiences this and comes up in the same cycle, so it’s important to break the cycle of abuse by getting help,” she said.
There are many reasons why a victim of domestic abuse might choose not to seek help, but the FRC works to break down those barriers from the moment the victim makes contact with the nonprofit organization. In addition to 24-hour response crisis by trained volunteers, the FRC offers regular counseling groups geared toward various situations, from a women’s group providing support to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault to a program for families and youth that provides education and early prevention intervention via parental and adolescent groups. The FRC maintains a 20-bed emergency shelter on St. Thomas that may be accessed by victims living on St. John, and the organization can provide emergency legal advocacy in obtaining restraining orders, criminal trials, and more. The FRC refers victims to supporting local agencies as well.
Small noted that victims often stay with their abuser for economic reasons, so the FRC helps people in a domestic abuse situation find a job and obtain resources like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The FRC does not turn anyone away due to their immigration status and they don’t report those who are in the U.S. illegally, Small said.
“Undocumented victims are afraid to call, but it’s not a barrier for being able to access our services,” she said. “A lot of undocumented people don’t come for help and stay in a bad situation because they fear they’ll be turned in.”
Domestic violence affects people across the board when it comes to socioeconomic status, culture, race, and gender. The Family Resource Center rebranded many years ago from its original name, the Women’s Resource Center, to reflect its ability to serve all victims.
Leaving an abuser is often the most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence. Small suggested that victims quietly stash their identification and other important documents in a place they can be grabbed in a hurry when it’s time to go. Have a safety plan including a contact person and a code word to use with this person in the event the abuser is preventing escape. Do not tell the abuser you are leaving at any point during the process.
Tonight, the FRC will host a domestic violence awareness march and candlelight vigil in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the reported 260 Virgin Islands residents who have died due to domestic abuse within the past decade alone. Families and children are encouraged to attend.
“We want the children to get the message early that domestic abuse is wrong and they should not be involved in violence against their future wife, husband, or children,” said Small. “When children learn this message, we have a chance of breaking the cycle.”
The march and candlelight vigil is set for this evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Franklin Powell Sr. Park.