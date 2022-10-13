ssssssssss

A Family Resource Center-sponsored domestic violence awareness march and candlelight vigil was held in Cruz Bay, St. John, in 2019. FRC will stage this year’s event tonight from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Franklin Powell Sr. Park in Cruz Bay.

Many people think it could never happen to them. And yet in America, one of every three women and one of every four men have been abused by an intimate partner. One of every seven women and one of every 18 men have been stalked. Domestic violence only intensified during the pandemic while people were stuck at home with abusive partners. Abusers often slowly isolate their victims from friends and family, gaslighting their victims into believing the abuse is the victim’s fault. It’s a vicious cycle that leads many to suffer in silence, unable to see a way out.

In the Virgin Islands, there is a way out. For more than 30 years, the Family Resource Center has been assisting victims of domestic violence with everything from safe accommodations to the facilitation of victims leaving the territory in extreme cases. Domestic violence is a difficult situation to address in such a small community, where victims may fear the discovery of their abuse by friends, family, coworkers, and acquaintances. Virgin Islanders tend to be notably resilient and self-sufficient, which adds another potential barrier, explained FRC social worker and counselor Annette Small, who serves the St. John community from the FRC’s office at the Marketplace.