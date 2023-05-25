Kadeem Maynard, who is charged in a cocaine trafficking scheme alongside his mother, Oleanvine Maynard, and former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie, has told a Miami judge he intends to plead guilty.

Kadeem Maynard, 32, and his mother, former BVI Ports Director Oleanvine Maynard, 61, have both been jailed without bond at the Federal Detention Center in Miami since they were arrested April 28, 2022, in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

