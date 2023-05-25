Kadeem Maynard, who is charged in a cocaine trafficking scheme alongside his mother, Oleanvine Maynard, and former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie, has told a Miami judge he intends to plead guilty.
Kadeem Maynard, 32, and his mother, former BVI Ports Director Oleanvine Maynard, 61, have both been jailed without bond at the Federal Detention Center in Miami since they were arrested April 28, 2022, in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Meanwhile, 52-year-old Fahie was released from federal custody on June 13 after satisfying the terms of a $500,000 corporate surety bond and a $500,000 personal surety bond. Fahie has been living with his daughters in their Miami apartment while he awaits trial, which is currently scheduled to begin on July 17.
Fahie and the Maynards initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, including conspiracy to import a controlled substance, conspiracy to engage in money laundering, and attempted money laundering. Fahie and Oleanvine Maynard are also charged with one count each of interstate and foreign travel in aid of racketeering.
Kadeem Maynard, who has no previous arrests, has since indicated he intends to plead guilty to charges that could put him behind bars for years. On Monday, the court scheduled a change of plea hearing for June 12 before Judge Kathleen Williams.
His plea agreement with prosecutors has not yet been filed publicly, and it’s unclear which charges Maynard will admit to, and what penalties he might face.
Conspiracy to import a controlled substance carries a maximum term of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine, while conspiracy to engage in money laundering and attempted money laundering each carry a possible 20-year prison sentence and a fine of $500,000 or “twice the value of the property involved in the transaction.”
The charge of foreign travel in aid of racketeering carries a possible five-year prison term and a maximum $250,000 fine.
According to the initial charging documents, DEA agents said they recorded the trio discussing plans to help foreign cocaine traffickers move through BVI ports to the U.S. undetected by law enforcement.
Kadeem Maynard “coordinated and participated in meetings between the premier of the BVI and the BVI’s Director of Ports for the purpose of allowing safe passage of tens of thousands of kilograms of cocaine to and from the BVI on behalf of the Sinaloa cartel, for an enormous profit,” according to prosecutors.
For example, Maynard was secretly recorded during a meeting with a confidential source, or “CS” in Tortola in March 2022 saying that he and his mother “had been waiting to meet with the CS ever since they were contacted by members of the Lebanese Group,” and he had “already started to make connections and put things in place,” according to prosecutors.
Kadeem Maynard was taken into custody on St. Thomas, and prosecutors said he had traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands to meet with the “sister” of a confidential informant, “to pick up a satellite phone, $30,000 for bribes, and to arrange for the delivery of his cocaine from St. Thomas to Tortola,” according to court records.
As of Wednesday, a judge has not yet scheduled a hearing on Maynard’s request to change his plea.
