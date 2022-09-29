TORTOLA — Former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie could lose his seat in the House of Assembly under a three-strike rule, setting off a by-election to choose a successor.

The disgraced premier, who turned 52 in August, is currently under house arrest in Miami where he is awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy to launder money and import cocaine. Although Fahie lost his position – the House of Assembly passed, 11-0, a vote of no confidence against him following his April 28 arrest in Florida – he remains the elected representative of District One.