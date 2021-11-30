A family dispute escalated into violence on St. Thomas and resulted in two men being arrested on Thanksgiving Day, with only one still facing charges.
Felipe Ayala Jr. was arrested Thursday and charged with three crimes of domestic violence — simple assault, destruction of property, and disturbance of the peace.
He was released on his own recognizance and appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
His attorney, TerryIn Smock, apologized to Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III for missing Friday’s court hearing, and explained that there was a misunderstanding.
Another family member had been arrested and charged Thursday, and unlike Ayala, he was jailed without bail until he appeared for Friday’s hearing, Carr said.
“That seemed to be so inherently unfair that I dismissed the case against him,” Carr said.
“Mr. Ayala is here, I apologize for Friday,” Smock said.
Ayala owns the home where his mother and other family members live, but lives in another residence.
Smock said he is frequently at the home to care for his elderly mother, who is a bedridden amputee.
The incident Thursday began when Ayala refused to let another family member walk across a floor that he’d just mopped, and the men got into a physical fight, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Ayala also smashed a house phone when a female family member tried to call police, according to the affidavit.
Ayala sustained a broken nose, abrasions to the top of his head and knee along with a laceration to the forehead. The other man sustained a bruise on his hand and a shoulder strain, according to the affidavit.
Smock said Ayala is significantly older than the other man, and must be able to enter the home to care for his mother without fear of further fights.
Carr said Ayala “bears some culpability for this” and the family members must be able to coexist to ensure the matriarch gets the care she needs.
He ordered the other man to submit a copy of his work schedule so Ayala can enter the home for elder care without the men crossing paths, and said Ayala may remain free under the current conditions of release.
Ayala is a former president of the St. Thomas Historical Trust, and former chairman of the St. Thomas-St. John committee of the Historic Preservation Commission.