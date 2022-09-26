ST. CROIX – About two dozen residents took part in a ceremony on St. Croix commemorating Remembrance Day, and joining millions nationwide who gathered in memory of murdered victims.

“We have been doing this since Day 1, so this year is a big year for us,” Women’s Coalition Executive Director Clema Lewis said. “It doesn’t really matter what is going on, we always have to stop and honor the memories of all of these victims and continue to help their loved ones and our community to heal.”