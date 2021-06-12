ST. CROIX — Friends, family, and the horse racing community collectively are mourning Jose “Tony” Felix, who died a week ago today at Luis Hospital. He was 84.
Today also marks the 64th wedding anniversary for Felix and his wife Sylvia, who spent their early years in New York before returning to their native island.
Her husband, a member of the Nation of Islam at the time, moved back to St. Croix in June 1965, a few months after Malcom X was killed, his wife said.
Upon returning to St. Croix, Felix worked with the Housing, Parks and Recreation Department at Cramer Park and at the then-Flamboyant Horse Racing Track. He retired after years of distinguished service. He would later work briefly for Sen. Gilbert Sprauve, and for nearly two decades with then-V.I. Delegate to Congress Donna Christian.
“Without a doubt, Tony was one of my biggest supporters. He was always so passionate and so protective of me and my office,” Christian said. “He has been with me on my campaigns from the beginning and even worked as a member of my staff.
“As my community outreach liaison, he was in the trenches, taking me to people’s homes, bringing them to our office or whatever it took to making sure I stayed connected to the community and knew the issues in the community and found solutions.”
According to Christian, Felix wasn’t simply a dedicated supporter, but a loyal friend. She attended many cultural and social events with him and his wife over the years. “Tony loved horse racing just like my father did and we had a lot of great times at horse races or even when he went to buy horses,” Christian said.
“My children and grandchildren all have great stories of jumping in his truck and going for drives and doing fun things and we will never forget him.”
Sylvia Felix also had memories surrounding her husband’s truck, recalling that one of his favorite pastimes was packing up any or all of their five children, grandchildren or children from the neighborhood and going on excursions. “My house was like the community center. All of the neighborhood children loved Tony and they were always at our house,” she said. “Any given day he would take the kids and go to Little Bay or any of the shorelines on the East End of the island to fish or they would go tend to the horses.”
The Flamboyant Park Horsemen Association remembered Felix in an online post, noting that “with influences stretching from New York, Kentucky, Florida, and various Caribbean islands, he exemplified his wealth of knowledge within the equine industry by passing on his teachings and spearheading” the growth of the industry.
“Mr. Felix was the epitome of an equine professional and a patriarch in the racing pillars of the Virgin Islands. To say that he will be missed would be an understatement; instead, we choose to commemorate this icon and legend.”
An initial viewing is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at James Memorial Funeral Home on St. Croix. The second viewing is at 9 a.m. Thursday at City of Refuge Tabernacle in Barren Spot, and will be followed with funeral services at 10 a.m. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.