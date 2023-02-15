The family of helicopter pilot Maria Rodriguez has filed a lawsuit against the engine’s manufacturer, claiming the compressor design was flawed and “fatally defective,” which caused a deadly 2021 crash that killed Rodriguez and her three passengers during a flight over St. Thomas.

“This is a lawsuit seeking damages from a horrific helicopter crash occurring on the island of St. Thomas wherein the pilot and passengers were killed. The instant lawsuit is brought on behalf of the pilot and her family,” according to the complaint filed Monday by attorney Christopher Kroblin.

