The family of a British woman whose disappearance on St. John sparked international attention is criticizing the local investigation.
Today marks two years since Sarm Heslop was reported missing, and her family issued a public statement Tuesday, criticizing the local probe and noting that a 911 call was “never recorded.”
Local officials meanwhile are disputing the statement relative to the 911 call.
Heslop had been living and working aboard the catamaran Siren Song, owned by Heslop’s boyfriend, Ryan Bane, when he reported her missing in the early hours of Monday, March 8, 2021.
According to the statement issued Tuesday by Heslop’s family, “the 911 call made by Ryan Bane to the US coast guards [sic] on the morning she went missing was never recorded, ‘due to a fault in the system.’”
The 911 system is administered by the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency, while the U.S. Coast Guard is a branch of the military.
“Calls to 911 do not go to the Coast Guard,” VITEMA spokesman Erik Ackerson said in an email, in response to questions from The Daily News. “All 911 calls are received by USVI ECC – Emergency Communication Centers. On the day of this event, all calls to 911 were recorded and the STT 911 ECC was fully functional.”
Ackerson said a court order would be required for VITEMA to release Bane’s recorded 911 call.
Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad acknowledged a request for comment from The Daily News Tuesday, and said officials would review the situation before responding.
The press release issued Tuesday by Heslop’s family included a statement from Heslop’s mother, Brenda Street.
“The inconsistencies in this investigation have troubled me from the start. We have been told that the CCTV wasn’t working in the local area due to a power outage on the island. We were shown some CCTV footage allegedly showing Sarm and Ryan walking back to their dinghy but it was turned off before I could see them step onto the boat,” Street said. “And now we discover that the 911 call Ryan made to the coast guard was never recorded! Something doesn’t add up…”
The statement recounted the events surrounding her disappearance, and said that, “At approx. 2:35 a.m. Ryan Bane called the police via 911 to say his girlfriend may have fallen overboard. He claimed that they had returned to the boat, watched some Netflix and fallen asleep. He was allegedly woken by the anchor alarm and went to investigate and found Sarm was gone. Her wallet, passport and phone were left on board.”
The statement also cited an interview former V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor gave to the television program Dateline, saying that police went to the dock and spoke to Bane, who had driven his dinghy in to shore in Frank Bay.
“The police commissioner then goes on to say the officers conducted a search of the area that night, however, they failed to search the boat itself,” according to the statement.
The family added that Velinor admitted it “wasn’t the best decision.”
Street said she spoke to current V.I. Police Commissioner Ray Martinez in March 2022 about why police did not contact the Coast Guard as part of the investigation.
“He replied that it was an oversight by themselves. This ‘oversight’ may have resulted in never finding my daughter again. Someone must start being held accountable,” Street added.
The statement also cited the “recent suspicious death of former championship swimmer, Jamie Cail, on the same island has brought the VIPD under scrutiny in the media again, with claims of corruption and ineptitude within the police.”
Cail, a 42-year-old New Hampshire native, was declared dead on arrival at Myrah Keating Smith clinic on St. John at 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 21.
Cail’s boyfriend told police he left a local bar just after midnight to check on Cail, and discovered her on the floor. Police said that “Once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified, however, the woman succumbed to her ailment.”
Police spokesman Glen Dratte said Tuesday that the Criminal Investigation Bureau is still waiting for the results of a toxicology report, and there are no updates on Cail’s case at this time.
Heslop’s supporters said Tuesday that, “It’s time for Hampshire Constabulary’s Missing and Exploited Team to step in and take over Sarm’s investigation. There are just too many inconsistencies and too many mistakes. When we see the intensity with which the UK authorities approached the search for Nicola Bulley recently, it highlights how different this investigation would have been had Sarm gone missing in the UK. Sarm is a British citizen and all the authorities are failing her.”
According to the statement, “Sarm is described as 5 feet 8 Caucasian female of slim build. She has a bright coloured tattoo on her left shoulder featuring a seahorse, bird, butterfly and a pink flower.”
A reward for anyone with information that leads to a significant breakthrough in the case is being offered and anyone with information about Heslop’s whereabouts is urged to call the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.