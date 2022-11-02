The family of missing British woman Sarm Heslop is calling on V.I. Police to release surveillance footage showing Heslop’s last known whereabouts on St. John.

Heslop went missing 18 months ago, “in the early hours of Monday March 8, 2021 from her boyfriend Ryan Bane’s catamaran. Sarm’s parents and friends are now urging the USVI Police to release the CCTV footage of Sarm and Ryan after they left the bar 420 to center on the night she went missing. Footage that the authorities previously said did not exist,” according to a news release issued by Heslop’s family Monday.

