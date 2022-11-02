The family of missing British woman Sarm Heslop is calling on V.I. Police to release surveillance footage showing Heslop’s last known whereabouts on St. John.
Heslop went missing 18 months ago, “in the early hours of Monday March 8, 2021 from her boyfriend Ryan Bane’s catamaran. Sarm’s parents and friends are now urging the USVI Police to release the CCTV footage of Sarm and Ryan after they left the bar 420 to center on the night she went missing. Footage that the authorities previously said did not exist,” according to a news release issued by Heslop’s family Monday.
In response to questions from The Daily News about why police are refusing to release the footage, V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte said Monday the department would respond to the family’s statement.
And in an email Tuesday evening said that police will be speaking with the Attorney General’s office about the footage.
“Today being a local holiday, the Chief Detective assures me that she will provide as much information as she possibly can after her visit tomorrow,” Dratte said at the time.
Heslop’s parents visited the territory in March, “escorted by the British Consulate from Miami, and met with the USVI Police at a pre-arranged, organised meeting. During the meeting Sarm’s parents were shown CCTV footage of Sarm and Ryan after they left the bar 420 to Center, despite previously advising that on the night Sarm went missing there was no CCTV footage recorded! Sarm’s Mother, Brenda Street, has confirmed that the footage was stopped by the US Virgin Islands Police before the end of the recording,” according to the statement.
Heslop’s parents asked police for a copy of the footage to release to the media, according to the statement, “but the USVI Police have declined to provide this stating that it would jeopardise the ongoing investigation. Since Sarm’s parents visited the USVI in March little to no communication has been received from the US authorities regarding the investigation. Why would Police not release the CCTV footage of Sarm’s last movements?”
The family says the footage shows inconsistencies in the statements previously made by Bane and police.
“In the CCTV footage Sarm is seen wearing skirt/shorts and a top but her boyfriend, Ryan Bane, told police and Sarm’s parents and friends that she was wearing a black dress with flowers on. There was not a black dress with flowers on in her belongings when these were returned to her parents some months after her disappearance,” according to the statement.
In addition, “Sarm’s friends who created #Findsarm and Findsarm.com were previously told that ‘The CCTV cameras were not working in the area in which she was last seen with Ryan Bane on the night she went missing.’ There are no security cameras on the boat and no sign of Sarm on land or in the sea despite air and sea searches.”
“Sarm would not just go missing. Someone, somewhere, knows what has happened and if the FBI can support the US Virgin Island Police search it may help find the answers we need and deserve,” according to the statement.
The statement also noted that, “the FBI have asked to assist with investigations but to date the USVI Police have declined their requests. A full forensic search of the catamaran Siren Song, of which Sarm was a resident with her boyfriend Ryan Bane has never been conducted, and despite the USVI Police stating they have requested warrants, all have been declined by US authorities.”
A reward for anyone with information that leads to a significant breakthrough in the case is being offered and anyone with information about Heslop’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.