ST. CROIX — This holiday season is extra special for Ashley Julien and her family.
Her twin boys, Dominic and Dimitri Encarnacion, and her fiancée, Aldon Joseph, were hit by a car while walking nearly five months ago. The family, which had been in Florida where the twins were flown for medical care, returned to St. Croix in time for Thanksgiving.
The boys sustained multiple broken bones and damaged ribs. Joseph suffered a laceration and contusion to the head, and bruises to his body during the accident, which occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on July 11.
Julien said she is thankful for the bystanders, medical responders and firefighters who helped the boys.
“I am so thankful to them and to everyone who was there, no matter what role they played,” she said. “I am glad that everybody did something and did not just stand around recording video footage. Too often we see that and I’m glad they had the compassion to help.”
V.I. Police Traffic Commander Arthur Joseph said Sunday the incident was tragic and affected all of the parties involved. An investigation revealed that the 79-year-old driver experienced a health issue that resulted in him losing control of his 2005 Honda Civic before plowing into a parked car and the trio near Gary’s Bakery in Christiansted.
“This was one of those incidents that rocked the community because as it occurred — nobody knew what really happened, but to know the victims were these young children and the driver was an elder, even the officers were emotional,” he said. “I made contact with the family and we are all overjoyed that the boys are home and everyone is doing well and getting stronger every day.”
Julien said that after they were stabilized at Luis Hospital, her sons were airlifted to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami. She is thankful for the Luis Hospital’s staff and orthopedic surgeon.
“They took great care of them. Everything was happening so fast, and there were so many unknowns, but they told me all that they would do so that they would not get infection or even have to lose their leg,” she said. “It was a lot, but they were amazing and I am thankful to them for the care they showed my boys.”
After undergoing several surgeries and recuperating a month at the children’s hospital, the twins were transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital. At one point they were visited by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Sen. Kenneth Gittens, who were on business in Florida.
Julien said that while staff at all of the hospitals were good to her family, home is where the heart is.
“Once most of the surgeries were over, the boys were fascinated with being in the states for the first time. They loved the tall buildings, they loved seeing the planes fly over and we went to an aquarium which they loved as well, but I tell you, there is no place like home,” she said.
“They missed their friends and their cousins — and just wanted to be back in our own familiar comfort zone.”
Julien said she received a call Nov. 19 that the boys could go home, and the family was packed and booked on a flight the next day.
“We are glad to be back home, we have all gone through a lot and it is still very scary sometimes, but we have all learned a lot about life through this ordeal,” she said.
According to Julien, with strict COVID-19 visitation restrictions, she and Joseph had to rely on support from afar.
“It was rough and COVID made it 10 times worst, but we felt the prayers; we felt the energy and all the well wishes from people at home who were rooting for the boys and keeping them in their thoughts,” she said. “Because of them, they made it. From the deepest part of my heart, I say thank you to everyone,”
Julien said she hopes that through her family’s experience, others can see how quickly life can change, and that they could lose someone they love.
“It is so many emotions wrapped up in one, and I am just grateful and thankful for life,” she said. “My message [to others] would be to not sweat the small stuff, tell people you love them more and focus on the things that really matter and make more memories.”
July 11 started out like any other day with Joseph and the boys heading to nearby Gary’s Bakery to buy bread, Julien recalled. She would soon learn — via a frantic call from Joseph — of the accident.
“This is the call that no mother wants to get,” she said of being in shock, and rushing to the scene to see blood scattered, the purchased bread and her children on the ground.
Aldon Joseph and the boys are continuing with their recovery, both physically and mentally. According to their mother, Dimitri and Dominic have been spending the last few days at home enjoying electronic games and watching their favorite videos. Their treatment will continue with a local doctor in consultation with their stateside physicians.
“They are slowly getting back to life as we knew it and just enjoying being at home,” Julien said. “They still have a long way to go, we still have some triggers that we have to get over, but we are thankful for just being here in this moment.”