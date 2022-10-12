Anya Stuart was enjoying a quiet night home with her 2-year-old son when the life she thought she knew was suddenly, violently turned upside down.
Stuart’s partner asked if she was ready for dinner, and her response that it was late and she didn’t feel like eating elicited a shocking turn of events.
“He came from nowhere and threw this whole pot on my body,” Stuart recalled of the 1998 assault. “He dragged me and started beating my face with his fists. He told me, ‘you’re not going anywhere and nobody is getting in this apartment today.’ I prayed and asked God to keep me safe because I have a little boy that I have to take care of.”
Weeks later, Stuart’s partner berated her angrily when mango juice dripped on the floor as her young son ate the fruit. Stuart moved out to live with her mom. She engaged with a V.I. Police Department victim advocate and was referred to the Family Resource Center.
“The women there were awesome,” said Stuart. “Each and every one of them told me I wasn’t alone and that they were here for me. I was in tears because I didn’t know these people yet they were so loving and so kind.”
Stuart attended counseling at the FRC while living with her mother, but eventually her partner reached out “begging, crying, saying he loves his wife and he wants his wife back,” she said. Known as “love bombing,” this is part of the cycle of abuse that occurs after the rage or violence and before tension starts to build once again. Stuart agreed to reconcile with her partner.
“I guess he was just acting, because it was a phase,” she said. “Within a few weeks he started again with the verbal abuse.”
Stuart made up her mind to leave for good and she learned firsthand that leaving can be the most dangerous time for a victim of domestic abuse. She was beaten so badly she had to wear a hat, sunglasses, and long sleeves afterwards to cover up her injuries. She went back to the Family Resource Center for help. Her perpetrator was arrested, and she finally made a clean break from the relationship.
Stuart maintained ties with the FRC where she attended counseling until she was asked if she wanted to work at the organization.
“They had been there for me — so I should give back to my community,” Stuart said of her willingness to take the position. “It was three days a week for $6.50 an hour but I was so grateful because they were there for me and I felt God put me in the position to help others and to tell my story.”
Stuart slowly climbed her way up through the organization, earning a one-dollar raise and going from three days a week to five, when the position of shelter manager came up. Sandra Benjamin, who was the FRC executive director at the time, encouraged Stuart to pursue a degree so she could be considered for the position. Stuart fought through panic attacks that sent her to the emergency room and in 2013, she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in management.
“I became the shelter manager because they saw the potential in me,” said Stuart. “They saw what I went through and my empathy and compassion. It comes from within.”
Five years later, Benjamin was set to leave her post as executive director and there was only one person she’d consider to fill her shoes.
“Sandra Benjamin said I was the only person she’d recommend because I’d been there 20 years by then,” said Stuart. “I knew the ins and outs. You could ask me anything about the clients or the programs and I would have an answer.”
Since 2018, Stuart has poured her heart and soul into the executive director role. She keeps undergarments in her desk drawer to give to victims who flee with nothing but the clothes on their backs. She personally escorts victims who need to leave the territory to the airport. She maintains ties with family members of victims she’s helped previously.
“God has his plan for me from Day 1, from being a victim to a survivor and now thriving,” said Stuart. “I work with staff who are very dedicated and we look out for each other because we know where we came from. I always tell people that you don’t have to be an FRC client; you can call me just to talk.”
Stuart encouraged Virgin Islands residents to look for signs of abuse among the people close to them. Only after she began to speak up about her own situation did she learn that her perpetrator was known to have abused other women as well, Stuart said. She encouraged survivors to speak up and share their stories to help remove the stigma around domestic abuse.
“I feel much better when I talk about it,” she said. “From the time I started talking about it I felt free. I am no longer in bondage.”
Stuart also encouraged anyone in a relationship to take the red flags seriously, no matter how small they might seem initially.
“Look at the tiniest little signs,” she said. “It starts small, then it grows. It starts with verbal abuse, then a little slap, and embarrassing you in front of your children.”
Stuart and FRC staff members take privacy and confidentiality very seriously. She encouraged those who want to leave their situation to pack important documents and only essential items so they can flee quickly, without raising the suspicion of their abuser.
“Don’t tell your abuser what you’re doing,” Stuart said. “When you’re running, run light. All you have to think of is just getting out.”
Abusers rarely stop without help, she continued. The FRC offers a men’s counseling group for first offenders, some of whom find great success through the program.
All FRC services are free of charge. For help, call the 24-hour helpline at 340-776-STOP.