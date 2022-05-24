TORTOLA — Funeral services for a fallen British Virgin Islands firefighter was cut short Saturday after the pastor told mourners that his family has called for an autopsy that would effectively delay burial.
The funeral service for Shaquoi Smith, 24, was held at the New Life Baptist Church in Duffs Bottom. Smith died at Orlando Smith Hospital on April 22, days after being involved in a motor scooter accident in the Belle Vue area. When police arrived on the scene, on April 18, his motor scooter was missing, but it was found later that day.
Mourners on Saturday sat through a ceremonial honor guard and listened to glowing tributes for Smith. Thereafter, his body was to be transported to the Johnson Ghut ceremony for interment, but instead Pastor John Cline, on behalf of Smith’s family, announced that his body would be returned to the funeral home.
According to reports, when Smith’s motor scooter was found, there were no signs of it having been in a collision. This subsequently fueled speculation of possible foul play.
Diane Drayton, spokesperson for the BVI police force, confirmed to The Daily News on Monday that Smith’s family ordered the autopsy.
The investigation into his death is ongoing, she said, adding “I cannot comment any further.”
No details were given as to when the autopsy would be performed.
The day before the funeral, a viewing was held at the Royal Virgin Islands Fire Service Headquarters in Road Town, where Smith had been employed since Feb. 1, 2017. Scores of family and friends turned out to pay their last respects.
Following Smith’s death, Chief Fire Officer Zebalon McLean told The Daily News at the time, that Travon Gumbs, another fire officer came on the scene after the accident and went to render assistance, but at the time didn’t know it was his fellow firefighter who was involved in the crash.
“He used someone’s phone to call the fire station to say that there’s been an accident at Belle Vue,” McLean said. “And then when he went to tend to the person he saw that it was a fire officer, but by that time, he was involved in trying to administer lifesaving techniques, he didn’t have an opportunity to call. I don’t think anyone else called to say that it was a fire officer.”
McLean said has been a significant emotional loss to the officers, because Smith was a very cooperative, friendly and jovial person. This has had quite an emotional impact,” McLean said.