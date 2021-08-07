ST. CROIX — Setting out not too long after sunrise, the morning of July 30 started just like any other for Violet Drew and her partner Samuel Tyson.
The normalcy of the day quickly changed, however, as they found a portion of their Estate Lower Love farm on fire, destroying crops, equipment and years of work.
Drew, who had been farming the three acres in the Community Gardens area for 20 years, said when they arrived and saw the flames, she went through a range of emotions as they called 911 for assistance and did what they could to try to extinguish the flames.
“When I drove up and we saw all the flames and smoke I didn’t know what to think,” she said. “We tried to put it out and waited for the firetrucks to come. It was apparently burning slow all night and into the morning.”
Drew, who operates Ra’s Sonrise Daughter Stand, said a neighboring farmer had been burning debris on the fence line between the two properties the evening before. She believes that while the flames had appeared to have burned themselves out, they reignited overnight, causing the morning blaze.
Walking across the farm, the southern boundary fence is strewn with charred vegetation, grass and ash. The fire left the 20-foot trailer, which stored the farm’s equipment, gutted, its sides blackened from smoke. Evidence of the intensity of the fire and height of the flames is even seen in the scorched leaves and branches of towering java plum trees.
Once the smoke cleared, Drew said they surveyed the damage and inventoried the losses that included their farming equipment, generator, compressor, tools and other parts and pieces of the farm’s infrastructure.
“It was like déjà vu for us,” she explained, as five years ago another controlled burn during the dry season also got out of control and spread to their farm. “I’m just looking for the message from this mess and trying to get my mind right in how we are going to reorganize and build back our farm,” she said.
Along with Tyson, they grow tomatoes, cucumbers, okra, eggplant, peppers and other produce on their farm. They are well known for a number of value-added products including jams and jellies, flour, plantain chips, tomato sauce, ketchup, juices and more she makes from the produce that she grows.
Yvette Browne, of nearby Sejah Farms, said when she first heard of the fire and the destruction caused by the flames, she knew it would be hard for Drew and Tyson to rebuild, so she has been collaborating with Nate Olive of Ridge to Reef farm and others in the community to get them some assistance.
“I know it has got to be heartbreaking for them and it will be hard to build back, so as a community, I believe we should step up and help them,” she said. “It’s not the first time, they have watched their hard work and all their finances go up in literal smoke, and if nothing else, we can do what we can to help them replace their tools and equipment.”
Browne says as a farmer, she knows how hard it is to maintain a farm, especially at a time like this when many farmers were finally building back following the 2017 hurricanes.
“We all do this because it is our passion and our community needs farmers, especially with this pandemic, we are the link to healthy food,” she said. “I’m hoping that we may be able to raise $30,000 to replace all that they have lost.”
Brown said she has set up a GoFundMe account to benefit the farm at www.gofundme.com/f/help-violet-recover. Other ways to help include dropping off donations or purchasing tools and dropping them off at Sejah Farms located off Casper Holstein Road in Castle Burke. For more information, contact Browne at 340-277-9392.