Luis Hospital will delay transferring patients into its new facility until late April, according to a press release.
The St. Croix hospital previously announced a target date for moving patients to “JFL North” by Saturday. The new expected move-in date is April 22.
Final inspections of the facility revealed four issues that need to be addressed, according to the release. A malfunctioning transformer tied to the facility alarm systems, a faulty damper in the fire alert system, a programming error in the nurse call system, and a software issue with the CT scanner are responsible for the delay.
“These issues prevent us from allowing patients into this environment,” said Luis Hospital Chief Executive Officer Douglas Koch in the press release.
Territory leaders met on March 7, to cut the ribbon for the hospital, which was initially planned as a temporary provider of patient care while the existing hospital underwent renovations and repairs following damage from the 2017 hurricanes.
The movement of patients into JFL North is part of the first of three phases involved in the transition between facilities, Executive Director of Facilities and Capital Development Darryl Smalls said at the ribbon-cutting.
Phase two pertains to construction of an administration building, and phase three involves the building of 250 parking spaces and a support structure for records and facilities management. The old facility will be demolished after all phases are completed.
Luis Hospital spokesperson James Rollins said phases two and three are still on track.
“We should get everyone out of JFL current, probably end of August, early September,” Rollins said.
Rollins said that repairs for systems like the nurse call system should be completed by the end of the week, and parts for other systems have been ordered. The CT scanner requires calibration from a physicist, who Rollins said will be flown in in the coming weeks.
“With these critical systems, there’s just no way that we want to move a patient in there,” Rollins said.
Delaying the transfer of patients was not an easy decision to make, Rollins said, but the move is intended to give technicians the time needed to make necessary repairs without the need for another update to the move-in schedule.