JFL tour

Luis Hospital CEO Doug Koch led a tour of the JFL North facility earlier this month, with Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, foreground, and Darryl A. Smalls, executive director of Facilities and Capital Development.

 Daily News file photo

Luis Hospital will delay transferring patients into its new facility until late April, according to a press release.

The St. Croix hospital previously announced a target date for moving patients to “JFL North” by Saturday. The new expected move-in date is April 22.