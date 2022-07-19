Supervisor of Elections Caroline F. Fawkes announced Monday that early voting in both districts has gotten off to a good start.
“The first day of Early Voting saw a steady support of voters eager to cast their ballots,” Fawkes said in a released statement.
It noted Fawkes “is elated with the successful implementation of early voting at numerous locations across the territory which is a first for the Elections System.”
As of Monday, 509 people voted early, and the breakdown by islands is as follows:
- St. Croix — 308
- St. Thomas — 186
- St. John — 15
Fawkes said she expects the numbers to keep climbing with early voting to continue today through Aug. 1. Voting times vary: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on St. Croix and St. Thomas and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on St. John.
The early voting locations by district are:
• St. Croix — Elections System of the Virgin Islands office, Sunny Isle Shopping Center Unit 26; St. Joseph Catholic Church’s hospitality lounge
• St. Thomas-St. John — Charlotte Amalie High School’s gymnasium; Tutu Park Mall (former Scotia Bank location) and Julius E. Sprauve Elementary School’s cafeteria.
Voters are encouraged to cast their ballots during early voting and urged to follow all social distancing guidelines including wearing a mask and washing or sanitizing hands.
Voters with questions or concerns should call Elections offices at
340-773-1021 (St. Croix) or
340-774-3107 (St. Thomas)
or (340) 776-6535 (St. John).