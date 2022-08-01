Supervisor of Elections Caroline Fawkes reminds residents that today is the last day to vote early ahead of Saturday’s primary election.
Early voting hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on St. Croix and St. Thomas and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on St. John.
St. Croix
The early voting locations by island are:
St. Thomas
- — Elections Office, Sunny Isle Shopping Center; St. Joseph Church hospitality lounge
St. John
- — Charlotte Amalie High School gym; Tutu Park Mall (former Scotia Bank location)
- — Julius Sprauve Elementary School cafeteria
To date 3,822 residents voted early with 1,845 voting on St. Croix; 1,887 on St. Thomas and 90 on St. John, according to a statement released Sunday by the Elections System of the Virgin Islands.
Fawkes thanked residents who voted early, as well as Elections staff, officials, board members, and support agencies who assisted in the process.
Residents who were unable to vote early, will be able to do so on Saturday for the primary election.
Polling stations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fawkes said.