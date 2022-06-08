V.I. Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes clarified Tuesday that the Elections System has not completed vetting of all aspirants for political office, and the list of candidates for the primary and general elections is still subject to change.
The initial vetting process has been completed for the St. Croix District, and nine aspirants were disqualified after failing to respond to notification of defects in their petitions to run for office.
In the St. Thomas-St. John District, two aspirants withdrew their nominations, and staff have been vetting the remaining nomination papers.
Fawkes said in an email Tuesday that she has an in-depth vetting process in addition to that conducted by staff in both districts, and she has not completed her review of all aspirants in either districts.
Once the review is completed, Fawkes said she will prepare and email certification letters, which completes the staff vetting process, and noted that “I can find errors or oversights at any phase of the process.”
The deadline to certify nominees is Tuesday, and Fawkes said she will meet that deadline.
Candidates’ campaign disclosure reports are due on June 30, and the last day to register for the primary election is July 7.