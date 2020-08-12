ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas man has been arrested in a scheme to steal more than $100,000 from a former doctor and two others in an elaborate scheme that involved him impersonating prominent officials.
Yamini Potter was charged Tuesday with wire fraud, impersonating an officer of the United States, obstruction of justice, acting in assumed character and grand larceny.
The case began May 29 when two of the victims, Milicent Maynard, 70, and John Hodge, 65, filed a report with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Maynard told investigators that her brother, Dr. Paul Maynard, 68, had been convicted of federal drug charges and sent to prison in 2007. After he was released, he contacted Lt. Gov. Osbert Potter for help in filing a lawsuit against the federal government “for wrongful arrest and in getting his medical license back,” according to a 27-page affidavit filed Tuesday by an FBI special agent.
Just over a year ago, after Potter left office, “Milicent stated she believed Osbert contacted Paul and told Paul he could assist with the lawsuit and medical license,” and he began instructing her brother to pay his “son,” Yamini Potter, “various sums of money in cash for lawyers’ fees associated with the lawsuit,” according to the affidavit. “Milicent estimated she gave Yamini approximately $80,000 over the past 13 months and Paul has given him approximately $100,000 for this lawsuit.”
At times she borrowed money from Hodge to make the payments, but never received any receipts or other documents related to the lawsuit, according to the affidavit. Maynard told the FBI she would meet Yamini Potter and give him cash, and “sometimes Yamini would go with Milicent when she went to pick up her pension from Western Union so Yamini could take cash from her immediately.”
According to the FBI affidavit, Yamini Potter is not Osbert Potter’s son — and it wasn’t the first time he’d claimed the former lieutenant governor is his father.
According to an affidavit in another case, in October 2018 “Yamini claimed his father, Osbert, would pay for Yamini’s stay at a hotel. One of the hotels contacted Osbert, who denied Yamini was his son.”
V.I. Police also obtained Yamini Potter’s birth certificate “which verified that Yamini’s father is not Osbert,” according to the FBI affidavit.
Osbert Potter told FBI investigators that while he doesn’t know Yamini Potter, he said he was aware that he’d claimed to be his son in the past.
The former lieutenant governor also told investigators he did not know the Maynards and said neither had ever contacted him about filing a lawsuit against the federal government.
Even while jailed, Yamini Potter continued keeping up his ruse with the Maynards, and investigators found that he’d made 443 recorded phone calls while incarcerated between Sept. 3 and Dec. 31, 2019; and May 19 to July 31 to the Maynards, claiming they needed to pay fees in order to receive “packages” of checks worth millions from the U.S. government.
During nine of these calls, Yamini impersonated former District Court Judge Curtis Gomez, according to the affidavit, and during 47 calls he impersonated Osbert Potter, in four calls he impersonated U.S. Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller, and he impersonated V.I. Attorney General Denise George in 78 calls. While in jail, Yamini Potter instructed Jahfari Reid to pick up the money from the Maynards, according to the affidavit.
FBI investigators watched as Paul Maynard made one such payment to Reid on June 4, and agents then approached Reid and informed him that “he was not under arrest,” and Reid told investigators that Potter had instructed him to make the pickup but “he did not know what the money was for.”
Since June 4, however, Paul Maynard “has refused to provide his phone to investigators for review” and refused to provide any additional information regarding this fraud.
Even before pretending to be Osbert Potter’s son, Yamini Potter was arrested in 2015 on St. Thomas along with his “longtime girlfriend and associate,” Alana Liburd, and was convicted of impersonating an FBI agent, according to the affidavit.
Potter was sentenced on Nov. 13, 2015 to serve a year in prison for the crime. Liburd, according to the affidavit, died in April at age 38.