A man accused of impersonating judges and government officials as part of a long-running scam was charged Monday with new crimes after federal prosecutors said he threatened to kill witnesses to prevent them from testifying against him.
Yamini Potter, 34, was charged on Aug. 11 with 80 counts of wire fraud, obstruction of justice, grand larceny, and two counts each of impersonating an officer of the United States, and acting in assumed character.
The new charges stem from an Aug. 28 order by U.S. Magistrate Judge George Cannon prohibiting Potter from contacting any witnesses in the case, which specifically named four alleged victims he was barred from communicating with.
But Potter continued to contact witnesses as recently as Monday, and prosecutors took the extraordinary step of filing a new motion Tuesday asking the judge to block his access to the jail’s phone system entirely.
Since Cannon signed the no-contact order, Potter has continued to phone one witness in particular “primarily utilizing other inmates’ phone accounts and largely impersonating Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George,” according to an affidavit filed by a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The FBI affidavit was filed Monday in support of a new federal complaint charging Potter with criminal contempt “and of obstruction of justice by threatening to kill these same witnesses for the purposes of keeping them from testifying against him.”
Prosecutors say Potter stole about $100,000 from elderly victims who believe he’s helping them with a lawsuit that “has yielded millions of dollars in damages,” and Potter “claims he needs money from the victims to keep the lawsuit going. No such lawsuit exists in any court within the United States or anywhere else in the world.”
In an earlier case, Potter pled guilty in 2015 to impersonating an FBI agent and was sentenced to one year in prison. For years he has claimed to be the son of former Lt. Gov. Osbert Potter, which is untrue, and has used their claimed connection in prior fraudulent scams.
Continuing to scam victims
Despite Yamini Potter’s previous convictions and his incarceration on local charges, prosecutors said at least some of his alleged victims still believe him and “the victims paid Potter at least $600 since the no contact order was received by him, and $6,700 since the initial charges were filed,” according to a motion filed Tuesday.
The motion does not give a breakdown of payments or explain how Potter received the $6,700.
Court records show that one of the victims in the federal case paid for his bail in two other local fraud cases, which are ongoing in V.I. Superior Court.
On Sept. 1, Cannon issued an order that Potter be detained in jail without bond pending trial, and Bureau of Corrections officer served him with the no-contact order on Sept. 3 at around 3 p.m.
About an hour later, Potter called a witness while impersonating George and “plainly states his knowledge of the No Contact order and the fact that he is violating it,” according to the affidavit, which includes excerpts of transcriptions of Potter’s recorded calls from jail.
Potter continued calling the witness and impersonating George, instructing him to deposit cash on Potter’s commissary account and warning him that Potter “intends on hurting another witness” if he’s convicted, according to the affidavit. Potter used other inmates’ phone accounts to make calls to the witness, who assured Potter that “I don’t talk to the Feds,” and told him he’d instruct other witnesses to do the same.
“Whenever the Feds do call them to come to court, they shouldn’t come,” Potter said, according to the FBI transcript. Potter also told the witness he and others would “receive their ‘checks’ (proceeds from their alleged lawsuit against the government) if they refuse to testify against Potter in the fraud case.”
While impersonating George, Potter also attempted to frighten the witness, warning him “that boy’s not the person to mess with. He’s been in jail for murder,” and because he’d already served eight months in jail, he could be released and “cop a bullet in that man head,” according to the affidavit.
The FBI special agent said the threats became increasingly complex, invoking Potter’s supposed ties to the Masons, a fraternal organization that is prominent in the Virgin Islands.
While impersonating George, Potter told the witness that “from what I understand, this kid is a Mason,” according to the FBI affidavit. “Do you know what a Mason is? …It doesn’t take much for him to, you know? If he got away with the first murder, he’s gonna get away with this one. It doesn’t take much for him to call up someone, hey Mason, and leave him do the job.”
Phone privileges
Potter has been so persistent in continuing to violate the no contact order, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alessandra Serano filed a motion Tuesday asking the judge to revoke Potter’s communications privileges entirely.
Serano argued that he should only be allowed to communicate with his attorney in person, online, or in writing “due to Potter’s repeated and serious violations of the Court’s No Contact Order.
Potter has made a total of 29 calls to the victims between Sept. 3 and Sept. 21, which shows that “if Potter has any access to a phone, even if he is only authorized to use it to call his attorney, and even if all other numbers are blocked from his own account, Potter will exploit that opportunity by using other inmates’ accounts to make any calls he wishes,” according to the motion. “The United States acknowledges that this is an extraordinary measure that will not be an insignificant burden on Potter’s counsel. The United States’ request, however, is based on evidence from Potter own mouth that he will flout the court’s orders at every opportunity.”
Potter is scheduled to appear in court again Thursday.
U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert issued a statement saying she “encourages anyone, and especially elderly victims, who may be a victim of fraud – or of any other crime — to come forward and make a report to the FBI at 340-777-3363.”
For more information on the Department of Justice’s Elder Justice Initiative, visit: www.justice.gov/elderjustice.