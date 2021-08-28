On Friday, Special Agent in Charge Joseph González visited St. Thomas to meet with local officials and to be briefed on FBI operations in the Virgin Islands.
González was named special agent in charge of the San Juan Field Office by FBI Director Christopher Wray on Aug. 2, giving him oversight of the Bureau in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
González has been with the FBI for 19 years, and most recently served as the FBI’s legal attache in Mexico City. He also worked as chief of the public corruption unit in Washington, D.C., overseeing the FBI program at all 56 field offices.
While on island, González met with police commissioner nominee Ray Martinez and U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
“Had a very good conversation with him regarding working together, collaboration,” González said of his conversation with Martinez.
The FBI collaborates with local law enforcement agencies to help prosecute federal crimes, as well as offering assistance.
“We can’t do our job without their assistance, especially on the local level. I mean who better knows the lay of the land than they do?” González said.
If requested, the FBI can also provide technical assistance to local law enforcement investigating a case.
The FBI also conducts a variety of community outreach programs, including Citizens Academy, Victim Services, and Diversity and Inclusion. “We want to make sure that the community knows that we are here for them, it’s not just we come in and arrest bad people and leave, but we are a part of the community,” González said.
By offering information, local residents can play a role in helping federal investigators prosecute crime.
“For us, the most important part of our job is protecting the citizens we serve, and protecting their identity as best as we can,” González said.
To report a crime, or to anonymously provide a tip, call the San Juan Field Office at 787-987-6500, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
