Faculty and staff at Claude O. Markoe Elementary School, noting that their voices have gone unheard, showed up Tuesday morning with picket signs after being pushed to protest over the number of internal problems plaguing the St. Croix public school.
More than 50 people came together to demonstrate the severity of what the faculty, staff, and students face each day when coming to the classroom now that schools are officially back to in-person learning after a near two-year hiatus. A brief, but heavy downpour, did little to faze the group, which stood in solidarity under umbrellas as their placards got pelted by raindrops.
Faculty and staff were already contending with a lack of recreational equipment, lack of cafeteria equipment, inadequate staffing, infrastructure damage, and no access to a school nurse — but it was a lack of student access to water that was the final tipping point.
“What really was the last straw on the camel’s back was the fact that we didn’t have any drinking water for the children. That was the last straw. There was a lot of things going on but that was definitely where we got kind of frustrated and tired,” said American Federation of Teachers representative and the school’s librarian Leslie Greene told The Daily News.
Echoing the same sentiments, the school’s counselor, Edward Browne, said both the U.S. Department of the Interior and the V.I. Education Department have been made aware of the long-standing issues and, “For many decades and this is allowed to continue, and this morning we said we’d had enough.”
“We had a demonstration this morning in reference to some of the conditions here at the school to include that we don’t have a full-time nurse at the school. We do not have a functioning cafeteria, which is a major concern. We do not have a playground for the children and we want definitely to have that,” Browne said. “We also don’t have sufficient personnel. We need more teachers, more paraprofessionals at the school.”
All these problems are compounded against a slew of infrastructure issues resulting from the 2017 hurricanes Irma and Maria. Browne said some of these damages include damaged roofs that leak into classrooms and air conditioning units that no longer function.
The dreary environment extends past the dated structure’s walls into the field and play area, typically a haven for schoolchildren.
“I would say personally we have not had a playground at this school for many, many years. And how can an elementary school not have a playground,” Browne questioned. “Who doesn’t have a playground for elementary children?”
Greene said while there is no playground set up for the children, there is at least parts of a playground which have been purchased and has been sitting collecting dust inside the school cafeteria for the last year. When asked where students are supposed to sit and eat if the cafeteria is being used for storage, her response was one of respite. Not only has the cafeteria become a storage room, but it also lacks proper tables for children to eat.
“Uh, well, to be very honest the children were eating at some benches we had outside or take chairs outside, put the food in their lap, and eat. Or they would just have to sit on the ground, on the concrete, and eat,” Greene said.
The Education Department, however, said repairs were ongoing at the school in an online post earlier this month. The post received scores of comments from angry parents who said it was not the case
Aside from various structural damage and lack of equipment, the school is also plagued with inadequate staffing. Both Browne and Greene said the school is most recently short a nurse, of which Browne said was hired after their last school nurse retired but only stayed a month at the school under the conditions.
Without a school nurse “any of us can get ill at any time. So there’s a priority that we need a nurse. For the students, for the staff, for the parents,” Browne said.
A school nurse, a playground, a functional cafeteria, “these are just basic things.” Browne added he is not asking for anything extraordinary.
“Many of us, we’d just had enough of the broken promises and we want the best for the children in the territory, it’s that simple,” Browne said.
Just looking for a safe working environment suitable for educating children, Greene said this is why teachers and AFT members decided, “we needed to speak out and be heard,” because “we keep being told that things are going to get done, but they’re always saying ‘We need an extension. We need more time. We can’t do it.’ No. It ends now! We’ve been out of school for two years. We have suffered from the hurricanes for now five years. I think we have given them enough time.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., shortly after winning the November 2018 election, criticized the slow pace of the Mapp administration in repairing schools damaged by the twin hurricanes a year earlier. According to the latest update provided by Education to legislators last week during an Education and Workforce Development meeting, the renovation status of Claude O. Markoe Elementary School is grim.
In a document titled Appendix C submitted at the hearing it reveals work on the elementary school is “stalled due to funding.”
Attempts were made to contact Education Department officials, but The Daily News received no response as of press time this morning.
