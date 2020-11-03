Federal court documents filed Monday paint a horrifying picture of a long-running human trafficking ring on St. Thomas, after a raid of a Contant brothel found seven undocumented immigrants who said they’d been forced into sex work and were terrified of being killed if they reported their abuse.
The leader of the operation was identified as Ramona Rivera Luna, a citizen of the Dominican Republic who is a legal U.S. resident, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
She was charged with the federal crimes of alien harboring and importation for immoral purposes, and made her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Just Ruth Miller Monday.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Edwards filed a motion to detain Rivera Luna without bond pending trial, arguing that she is likely to flee prosecution.
Edwards said she also poses a threat to victims and witnesses in the case, including three other women who were running errands when federal agents raided the property Friday, and whose whereabouts remain unknown.
Rivera Luna told investigators she has been running The Embers Guest House at 124 Contant for the last 15 years, according to an affidavit filed by a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, who said they’re being assisted “by several different federal agencies.”
Interviews with victims and physical evidence “easily establishes probable cause for the two counts charged in the complaint, as well as a litany of other federal offenses,” Edwards wrote.
Rivera Luna ran the guest house “as a brothel, which she staffed with women from the Dominican Republic and Venezuela whom she had arranged to be smuggled into the country illegally. She coerced the women to engage in commercial sex acts in order to pay off their smuggling debts.”
Federal agents executed a search warrant Friday and rescued seven women, including some who said they’d been trying for years to escape they’re supposed debts to Rivera Luna through forced prostitution at her guest house, and expressed “terror” that she would retaliate and harm their families in the Dominican Republic.
“Each of the seven recovered women reported having been tricked by the defendant, whom they referred to as ‘Clara,’ into coming to work for her as bartenders or servers,” Edwards wrote.
Rivera Luna coerced two of her own relatives into sex work and “recruited one woman she knew personally who had been working as a nanny in the Dominican Republic but who was convinced by the defendant that she could make far more money working at the defendant’s bar,” Edwards wrote.
“The woman had never previously worked as a prostitute and was horrified to find herself in a foreign country, where she knew no one but the defendant, being forced to engage in commercial sex.”
Investigators found condoms and lubricant in the rooms, and according to the affidavit, it was clear to the women what Rivera Luna expected of them.
During the search, an agent pushed a bedroom door open and saw a woman “in a state of near complete undress jump on the bed and put herself on all fours,” according to the affidavit. “As she did so, Ramona Rivera Luna responded: ‘No! Police!’”
She controlled the women “with threats and near constant surveillance — the premises were equipped with video cameras, all of which fed to a DVR found in the defendant’s bedroom,” Edwards wrote.
In addition to their smuggling debts of between $8,000 and $15,000, Rivera Luna would charge the women $200 rent a week although they “had no choice as to where they would live,” and were forbidden to leave the property without paying a fee.
“A trip to the grocery store came with a $150 exit fee,” and $10 each time they saw a client in a designated room, plus $20 if they went over their allotted 25-minute time slot, Edwards wrote.
“One woman reported having eight to ten clients a night, yet was still unable to pay off her original $8,000 smuggling debt for two years. Another woman reported that even when she finally paid the defendant back the original debt owed, the defendant changed the amount, claiming that the woman owed a higher amount.”
The women were not allowed to leave the property unaccompanied, and Rivera Luna “often bragged about knowing ‘everyone’ including prominent people in power,” Edwards wrote.
“According to some of the women, they believed that some of the customers that frequented the Guest House were in positions of power. The defendant also threatened that she could easily pay $2,000 to $3,000 to have one of the women killed and no one would ever find out.”
Edwards noted that Rivera Luna continued to operate the brothel despite the ongoing pandemic, and “unsurprisingly, antibody testing revealed that four of the recovered women had been previously exposed to the COVID-19 virus. The defendant jeopardized the health and safety of not only these women, but the community at large, by maintaining a brothel in the midst of this global pandemic the highly transmissible virus.”
Rivera Luna made her initial appearance in the same court another woman was scheduled to go to trial for similar crimes.
Yohanna Gonzalez-McFarlane, 38, was indicted by a grand jury on charges transportation for prostitution and two counts of alien harboring after a federal raid at the Underground Nightclub on Aug. 7, 2019.
Her trial was set to begin Monday but has been delayed until Dec. 14.