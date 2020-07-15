Firearms continue to come into the Virgin Islands via commercial airlines, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents recently intercepted guns and body armor smuggled in two passengers’ luggage, according to a news release.
“The U.S. Virgin Islands has its own laws regarding possession of firearms and ammunition,” Todd Bellew, Area Port Director in St. Thomas, said in a statement. “Passengers should contact the local authorities regarding what is allowed to be entered.” On July 6, CBP officers inspected a passenger and his luggage arriving at King Airport on St. Thomas from Charlotte, N.C., and found a Glock 22 .40 caliber, a Glock 27 .40 caliber, a Z-15 multi-caliber rifle, and a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, according to the news release.