Federal law enforcement agents have yet to say what took place or whether anyone was arrested during an early Wednesday morning raid of the Grove Place area on St. Croix.
Residents of Lorraine Village and Mutual Homes reported a helicopter circling overhead at around 5 a.m., and both local and federal law enforcement officers took part in the raid. Photos of police vehicles in the areas also were circulated by residents online.
The purpose of the raid, however, is unclear and law enforcement officials haven’t said whether anyone was taken into custody.
As of Thursday, there was no indication in publicly available federal court records that anyone has been charged in connection with the raid.
V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima responded to questions from The Daily News but would not provide any details about the operation.
“I can confirm that officers from the VIPD assisted in a federal-based operation. Any information on the fruits of the operation will come from our federal partners,” Derima said in an email.
U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert declined to comment.
The early morning aerial search follows dozens of shootings that have left 35 people dead territory-wide so far this year, including 18 victims on St. Croix between the ages of 16 and 38.
The neighborhood where Wednesday’s raid took place has not been unaffected by the gun violence; 26-year-old Kaleem Ramsey was murdered on Aug. 1 in Lorraine Village.
On Aug. 16, Grove Place resident Leonardo Clarke, 27, was shot and killed in Frederiksted, and a 7-year-old child in a passing vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries when struck by a fragment of a stray bullet.
Police have not arrested anyone in connection with either homicide.
Anyone with information about homicides or other crime in the territory can give police tips by calling 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or CrimeStoppersUSVI.org.