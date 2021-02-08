Judges from the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are determining how much money the Virgin Islands government owes the Government Employees’ Retirement System.
The three-judge panel heard oral argument from attorneys for the government and GERS in December, and acknowledged the gravity of the territory’s fiscal crisis.
According to a transcript of the hearing, Judge D. Brooks Smith said the judges gave attorneys an unusually generous amount of time for arguments because they recognized the importance of the dispute, and “many people, including the overall fiscal well being of the U.S. Virgin Islands will be, if not at stake, will be impacted greatly.”
As part of a federal consent decree first entered in 1984, former U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez ruled in April that the government owes GERS $63,143,506 — including more than $43 million in interest alone — for nearly two decades’ worth of unpaid employer contributions.
Payment of the overdue millions, Gomez wrote, is the only way for the pension system to “forestall insolvency,” which could come within three years.
The government appealed to the 3rd Circuit, while attorneys for GERS filed a cross appeal arguing Gomez’s order didn’t go far enough, and the government owes more than $1.6 billion because of unpaid “actuarially determined employer contributions.”
Any payment has been stayed pending appeal.
At the December hearing before the 3rd Circuit, attorney Elliot Scherker argued on behalf of the Virgin Islands government that there have been decades of “systemic issues” that led to confusion over exactly how much the government owes.
While the government does not have the funds to immediately pay all of the money it owes GERS, “we have been conducting true-ups as individual retirees come up for retirement and making lump sum payments to GERS of as much as $9.8 million,” Scherker said.
But GERS “has a responsibility to all of the pensioners and future pensioners,” said Judge Smith. “And, as I understand the record and the projections, we’re talking about a system that, within a couple of years, may go belly up” and is “close to insolvency, am I right?”
Scherker said the government isn’t denying that it owes GERS money, but “the government can’t even pay the $60-plus million judgement that’s imposed by the District Court. It simply doesn’t have the funds.”
Judge Matey asked Scherker to explain what would happen if the appellate court were to affirm Gomez’s $63 million payment order.
“Your honor, I honestly don’t know,” Scherker said.
The government and GERS had agreed to an incremental payment scheme before GERS subsequently requested a lump sum payment, and “GERS is aware that it’s getting the money,” Scherker said. “It simply wants that money up front.”
The judges said they couldn’t fault GERS for wanting the government to pay its full debt so the pension fund can invest and potentially earn revenue on that money, but Scherker said the overdue contributions aren’t a violation of the consent decree.
Arguing on behalf of GERS, attorney Robert Klausner told the judges that “quite frankly, the government’s been in breach of its own statutory obligations right out of the box.”
The government has never adequately funded its employee pension plan, and Klausner said the Legislature passed a law in 2005 implementing an interest penalty on overdue contributions to say, in essence, “we’re going to force ourselves to make up for the sin which was committed almost since the inception of the system.”
Klausner said he’s been a lawyer for nearly 44 years and “some cases keep me up at night. This is one because in two years, 25 percent of the gross domestic product in the Virgin Islands is going to disappear.”
Klausner said the government is the territory’s largest employer and of the 100,000 residents in the Virgin Islands, 8,800 are GERS retirees, “so 16% of the population,” plus their spouses.
“Well, it’s going to go under. This is a train that’s rattling right towards the end of the tracks for the big gorge in front of it,” Klausner said. “I don’t ascribe bad motives to the government of the Virgin Islands. They have financial problems. The hurricanes and the pandemic and just the fact that it kind of gets ignored by its parents to the north hasn’t helped its economy over time. But that’s not going to help these retirees and these workers. This is part of their pay. A pension is just deferred compensation for labor performed, and my active workers, their contribution of 11% is going right to the retirees and it leaves nothing for them.”
“It’s more than just deferred compensation. It’s an expectation and an expectancy upon which people’s futures are predicated and planned and that is something that has more than just a monetary value affixed to it. So, I understand exactly what you are saying,” Smith said.
Klausner said that the $63 million payment order “isn’t going to make a difference, that’s three months’ worth of retirement payroll,” and the system has no hope of survival without payment of the larger actuarially defined contribution — an amount based on statistical analysis to ensure the system isn’t underfunded.
Scherker said the government “has been looking at its options for funding GERS,” and is “contemplating borrowing on tax revenues.”
But, he said that while GERS clearly needs more money, “that doesn’t justify rewriting the consent judgement” and turning it into “something that it is not and never has been in order to raise additional monies for GERS.”
Smith said there’s “a certain amount — a fair amount, at least — of foreboding in all of this, no matter how this case comes out. Whether the retirement system came out with zero or with $18 million plus whatever the interest and penalties amount to, we know the insolvency problem of the system.”
Regardless of how the judges ultimately rule, “this matter will not be over by any means when the court enters its judgment,” Smith said.